GM accuses Fiat Chrysler of bribing UAW to get lower costs
DETROIT — General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging that its crosstown rival got an unfair business advantage by bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union.
The unprecedented lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleges that FCA was involved in racketeering by paying millions in bribes to get concessions and gain advantages in three labor agreements with the union.
Details of the racketeering have been exposed in a federal probe of corruption at the union that has resulted in multiple arrests starting in 2017.
Also on Wednesday, the union’s Executive Board filed paperwork to oust President Gary Jones and Regional Director Vance Pearson, both of whom have been implicated in the widening federal probe.
GM’s lawsuit alleges that Fiat Chrysler corrupted the bargaining process with the UAW in the 2009, 2011 and 2015 union contracts to gain advantages over General Motors.
“FCA was the clear sponsor of pervasive wrongdoing, paying millions of dollars in bribes to obtain concessions” from the union, GM General Counsel Craig Glidden said. “FCA’s manipulation of the collective bargaining process resulted in unfair labor costs and operational advantages for it, causing harm to GM.”
In a statement, Fiat Chrysler called the lawsuit “meritless” and said it would defend itself vigorously. It also accused GM of trying to disrupt its proposed merger with French automaker PSA Peugeot as well as ongoing contract talks with the UAW.
Lowe’s 3Q profit buoyed by strong economy; lifts outlook
NEW YORK — Lowe’s third-quarter profit handily topped Wall Street’s view, thanks in part to the strong economy and sales to contractors. The home-improvement company boosted its full-year adjusted earnings outlook.
The retailer, the nation’s second-largest home improvement chain behind Home Depot, also said it plans to reorganize its Canada operations and shut 34 underperforming stores.
Shares edged higher in midday trading while the broader markets declined.
The announcement comes a day after disappointing results from rival Home Depot, which reported its third-quarter revenue missed analysts’ estimates and cut its full-year sales forecast. Home Depot said its strategy to meld its online business and its physical stores is taking longer to deliver benefits. Shares of Home Depot took a hit.
The contrasting quarterly performances highlights the increasing competition between Home Depot and Lowe’s, which is in the process of an overhaul under its CEO Marvin Ellison. Ellison, a one-time Home Depot executive who took the top job at Lowe’s last year, is trying to reshape the culture at Lowe’s, which had been a distant second to Home Depot in the sector for a while. Ellison has been focusing on getting Lowe’s back to the fundamentals of retailing, like making sure the right items are in stock and improving customer service.
Japan exports, imports weaken amid trade tensions, tax hike
TOKYO — Japan’s exports fell 9.2% in October from the year before, the biggest drop in three years as the U.S.-China trade war and tensions with South Korea bit into demand.
The tariff war between the U.S. and China has taken a toll across Asia, hurting manufacturers and supply chains.
Imports slumped nearly 15%, resulting in the country’s first surplus in four months, according to customs data released Wednesday.
The weaker trade data reflect lower oil prices but also mounting pressure on the economy from a mainstay of growth at a time when consumers are adjusting to an Oct. 1 sales tax hike.
Exports to the U.S. dipped 11% from a year earlier in the third straight month of declines, with weaker shipments of cars, auto parts and machinery. Imports from the U.S. fell 17% year-on-year, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.
Shipments to China, Japan’s biggest export market, dropped 10%.