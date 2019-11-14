Wobbly day on Wall Street ends mixed; New highs for S&P, Dow
Wall Street capped a wobbly day for stocks with another record-setting finish Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index each eked out a modest gain that was good enough to nudge them to record highs. The Nasdaq closed just below its all-time high set a day earlier.
The latest milestones came after the market bounced back from a late-afternoon slide that coincided with a published report that highlighted snags in the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.
Stocks spent much of the morning with slight gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a congressional panel that the central bank is likely to hold off on cutting interest rates again, citing optimism about the U.S. economy.
Investors’ optimism that Washington and Beijing are nearing a stopgap trade deal and Fed interest rate cuts have helped lift the market in recent weeks. Surprisingly good corporate earnings and data showing the economy is still growing solidly have also put investors in a buying mood.
On Wednesday, much of that buying involved safe-play stocks like utilities, real estate companies and makers of consumer products that tend to pay higher dividends. Those sectors outweighed losses in banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Demand for bonds also increased, sending bond yields lower.
Oklahoma builders group honors Tulsa companies, area projects
Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) of Oklahoma last month honored Manhattan Construction Group companies with numerous 2019 Excellence in Construction Awards and national safety honors.
Manhattan Construction Co. and Cantera Concrete Co., both Tulsa companies, were recognized at the ABC Oklahoma EIC Awards Banquet at the Osage Casino Hotel Skyline Event Center in Tulsa.
Manhattan Construction Group is co-headquartered in Tulsa and Naples, Florida. The company received the ABC STEP Diamond Safety Award, the highest honor in the ABC Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) Awards program. According to the ABC 2019 Safety Performance Report, STEP Diamond Achievers are 680% safer than the industry average. This is the ninth consecutive year that Manhattan Construction Co. has earned this honor.
Cantera Concrete Co. won the ABC EIC award for Southern Hills Country Club facility master plan (“other specialty construction over $1 million” category).
Tulsa-area projects for which Manhattan Construction Company received the ABC EIC awards were SEVEN6MAIN in Owasso (“commercial $10 million-$25 million” category); St. John Sterile Processing and Materials Management Renovation in Tulsa (“healthcare $2 million-$5 million” category); BOK Center improvements in Tulsa (“renovation $2 million-$10 million” category); and Arvest parking garage in Tulsa (“commercial $2 million-$5 million” category.
The BOK Center project is a joint venture with Tulsa-based Flintco, a partnership called Tulsa Vision Builders.
U.S. budget deficit surges to $134.5 billion in October
WASHINGTON — The federal government, which ended the 2019 budget year with its largest deficit in seven years, began the new budget year with a deficit in October that was 33.8% bigger than a year ago as spending hit a record.
The Treasury Department said Wednesday that the deficit last month totaled $134.5 billion, up from a shortfall in October 2018 of $100.5 billion.
The government ran up a deficit of $984.4 billion for the 2019 budget year that ended Sept. 30, 26% larger than in 2018.
The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting that the deficit for 2020 will hit $1 trillion and will remain over $1 trillion for the next decade. The country has not experienced $1 trillion annual deficits since 2009 through 2012 following the 2008 financial crisis.
The projections of trillion-dollar deficits are in contrast to President Donald Trump’s campaign promises in 2016 that even with his proposed tax cuts he would be able to eliminate future deficits with cuts in spending and growth in revenues from a stronger economy.