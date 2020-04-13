Chesapeake shareholders approve reverse stock split
Chesapeake Energy Corp. shareholders voted Monday to approve the company’s plan to execute a one-for-hundreds reverse stock split.
After markets closed the same day, the Oklahoma City-based company announced it would combine 200 shares into one, effective before markets open on April 15.
The reverse split should boost the company’s stock, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CHK, to more than $30 a share and reduce its total number of common shares from 3 billion to 22.5 million.
Officials said any shareholder with a fractional share after the reverse split will be paid cash for the difference. The request was pursued for three reasons.
First, officials said the reverse stock split would cure Chesapeake’s low stock price for now, preventing its delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Second, officials believe an increase in the stock’s market value could boost its liquidity and hopefully spur potential interest from new investors and from analysts that typically don’t focus on companies with lower share prices.
Finally, they said a higher priced stock would give the company flexibility to tap authorized capital as it executes its business strategy.
Chesapeake Energy let go about 200 workers across its operational footprint last week, including about 100 of its Oklahoma City employees.
AT&T announces free wireless plan for frontline nurses, docs
AT&T has announced three months of free wireless service for frontline nurses and physicians nationwide on the FirstNet network.
The network was built by AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority).
Nurses and physicians already on the FirstNet Mobile-Responder plan automatically receive the 3-month service credit on a smartphone or tablet line of service. Starting April 13, new subscribers were also eligible.
In addition to three months of free service, nurses and physicians signing on to FirstNet can get a $200 credit when activating a new FirstNet Ready smartphone on a new FirstNet Mobile-Responder plan.