U.S. wholesale prices up 0.1% in August as energy costs fall
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices edged up a slight 0.1% in August as energy prices took a big plunge, a further sign that inflation is remaining tame.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the gain in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a modest 0.2% rise in July. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose a stronger 0.3%.
After bigger gains in April and May, driven by a surge in energy costs, wholesale inflation has returned in the past four months to the tiny increases seen during much of this record-long economic expansion, now in its 11th year.
Given the low inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut its key interest rate for a second time this year at next week’s meeting.
Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices have risen 1.8% while core wholesale prices are up 2.3%.
Judge hooks StarKist on $100M fine in tuna price-fixing case
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday ordered StarKist Co. to pay a $100 million fine in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry’s top three companies.
The Pittsburgh-based company was also sentenced to 13 months of probation.
The tuna giant had asked U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen to reduce the fine to $50 million, arguing a $100 million penalty could bankrupt it because it still faces millions more in potential civil damages.
But Chen said the court found the company has the assets, the ability to borrow money to pay the fine and a legal recourse to ask for an extended payment schedule if it runs into financial trouble.
He ordered the company to pay $5 million within 30 days and $11 million next year. Starting in 2021, the company will have to make payments of $21 million each year for four years.
StarKist Co. last year agreed to plead guilty to a felony price fixing charge as part of a broad collusion that included Bumble Bee Foods and Chicken of the Sea.
After fires, Harris County has to hire environmental experts
HOUSTON — Harris County plans to hire additional environmental personnel to better respond to dangerous chemical plant and refinery fires like ones that occurred this year near the Houston Ship Channel.
The Houston Chronicle reports county commissioners Tuesday approved an $11.6 million plan for the 61 new hires and updated equipment for handling environmental emergencies.
The fiery chemical-related accidents since March included a July 31 blaze at an Exxon Mobil refinery in Baytown that left more than three dozen people with minor injuries.
A Chronicle investigation found that staffing levels at three county departments have failed to keep pace with years of increased commercial activity along the ship channel.