Bargain retailer Ollie’s to open next month in former Toys R Us
A national retailer of brand name closeout merchandise and excess inventory is opening next month.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will hold a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at its first Tulsa store at 6910 S. Memorial Drive. Housed in the former Toys R Us location, it is expected to employ 50-60 people, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers.
Based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Ollie’s employs more than 8,000 people companywide and has about 350 stores in 24 states.
Franchisee completes remodels at Tulsa Burger King locations
Switchgrass Holdings, LLC has completed Burger King of Tomorrow image remodels at two locations: 7939 E. 41st St. and 10728 E. 81st St.
A Tulsa-based franchisee of Burger King restaurants, Switchgrass Holdings is owner-operator of 29 Burger Kings in Oklahoma.
The remodels include easy-to-navigate digital menu boards to improve order accuracy and speed of service, as well as updated common areas that include new restrooms, flooring and freshly paved parking lots.
In addition, the buildings have been updated to the Garden Grill layout and design featuring community-style tables and booths, modern fixtures, LED lighting, wood accents and new wall décor with suspended trellis ceiling platforms. The remodels also include improved landscaping.
Switchgrass Holdings is updating many of its locations and developing several new Burger King restaurants across the state.
Gas prices fall 4 cents a gallon to $2.60 in past two weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has declined 4 cents a gallon to $2.60 over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the pump price responded to a drop in crude oil costs.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas was $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.
The lowest average was $2.16 in Houston.
The average price of diesel was $3.05, down 2 cents.
U.S. new-home sales slipped 0.4% in December
WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of newly built homes fell 0.4% in December, cooling slightly after low mortgage rates fueled gains for much of 2019.
The Commerce Department said Monday that new single-family houses sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000 last month. But for all of 2019, sales climbed 10.3% to 681,000, the highest total since 2007 when 776,000 new homes were sold as the housing bubble was beginning to deflate ahead of the Great Recession.
Last year’s gains were driven entirely by new homes purchased in the South and West. Sales of new homes slumped in the Northeast and Midwest in 2019.
Lower mortgage rates began to boost real estate sales relative to 2018. December’s median new-home sales price was $331,400, up 0.5% from a year ago.