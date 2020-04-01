Wendy’s location in Tulsa to hold grand re-opening
The Tulsa Wendy’s at 8009 S. Memorial Drive will celebrate the re-opening of its remodeled facility Saturday.
Business will be done be drive-through or takeout only.
The first 200 drive-through customers will receive a free, four-piece spicy nugget pack.
The restaurant is among 14 Wendy’s owned by Cotti Foods in Oklahoma. The newly renovated 73-seat facility will include an updated contemporary layout, wifi, and Coca-Cola Freestyle, featuring more than 100 flavor combinations.
Based in California, Cotti Foods Corp. is a third-generation family restaurant business that operates 84 Taco Bells, 104 Wendy’s and 10 Pieology restaurants across the United States.
AT&T mobility customers to be given more ways to connect
AT&T will give its mobility consumers and small businesses more ways to connect soon.
Starting Thursday and extending through May 13, AT&T will automatically increase mobile hotspot data by 15GB a month for each line on an unlimited plan that currently includes a monthly tethering allotment.
When purchasing an online device, it will offer free express shipping, waive or credit the application, upgrade and stocking fees.
The company also will give wireless customers 20% off accessories when they are ordered through att.com/accessories.1.
U.S. consumer confidence sinks as virus begins having impact
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence tumbled this month to its lowest level in nearly three years as the impact of the coronavirus on the economy began to be felt.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its confidence index dropped to a reading of 120 in March from February’s 132.6. It was the lowest reading since the index was at 117.3 in June 2017. Two sub-indexes fell in March, one covering consumers’ view of current business and job market conditions and another covering expectations of future conditions fell in March.
The steep decline in the index this month reflected rising worries about the coronavirus during the survey period of March 1-18. Confidence is sure to fall further as the virus’ impact takes a bigger toll on the economy.
Analysts said the sharp drop in the confidence index reflects rising concerns about the damage the virus will cause and about the sharp declines in stock markets.
“The intensification of COVID-19 and extreme volatility in the financial markets have increased uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and jobs,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board. “March’s decline in confidence is more in line with a severe contraction — rather than a temporary shock — and further declines are sure to follow.”
Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, said the March decline, while steep, still understates the damage to confidence because a dramatic surge in layoffs didn’t begin until after the survey had been completed in mid-March.
“A much steeper plunge is in store for April,” she said, noting that a recent Washington-Post/ABC News poll revealed that one-third of Americans report that either they or an immediate family member has lost their job. And more than 60% in the survey said they think this recession will be as bad as or worse than the 2007-2009 Great Recession.