Housing starts in Tulsa area grow 53.6% in September
Tulsa-area home construction in September climbed 53.6% over the same month a year ago.
A total of 298 houses were started in September, 104 more than the same period in 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
Broken Arrow led all cities with 80 starts in September. Tulsa had 40 and unincorporated Wagoner County 29.
For the year, new construction is up about 13.2%, going from 2,051 last year to 2,351 this year. Tulsa tops year-to-date starts with 454, followed by Broken Arrow with 425 and unincorporated Wagoner County with 324.
Average U.S. price of gas unchanged over past 2 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has remained at $2.73 a gallon over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that within the average, prices in more than half of the cities surveyed fell by several cents while prices mostly rose in cities on the West Coast.
She says the attack on Saudi Arabia’s key oil processing facility last month had no effect on gas prices.
The price at the pump is 24 cents lower than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $4.20 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.17 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is down a penny, to $3.06 per gallon.
N. Mexico forecast to lead U.S. in pecan production in 2019
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico is expected to lead the U.S. in pecan production this year as growers prepare for the upcoming harvest.
The U.S. Agriculture Department’s statistics service says production in the Southwest state is forecast at a record high 97 million pounds (nearly 44,000 metric tons). That would mark a 6% increase over 2018.
Production in Georgia is expected to hit about 76 million pounds (more than 34,470 metric tons), followed by Texas at 47 million pounds (21,318 metric tons).
Pecan production in the United States overall is expected to increase this year by more than 20%, with growers harvesting an estimated 281 million pounds (127,460 metric tons).
New Mexico agricultural officials say they’ve been working to build relationships with pecan buyers in other countries amid a tariff war with China.
Uber laying off 350 employees from a variety of teams
NEW YORK — Uber is laying off 350 employees from its food delivery, autonomous vehicles, safety, insurance and other teams.
The move is the latest in a string of staff reductions at the ride-hailing giant since its ill-fated initial public offering.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to employees Monday that it would be the last wave of the layoff process which began months ago.
Uber laid off 435 employees on its product and engineering teams in September. In July, 400 employees in the marketing department lost their jobs.
Khosrowshahi said everyone has to play a part in establishing a new normal, by identifying and eliminating duplicate work and taking actions when expectations aren’t being met.
Uber’s stock was up 4% in afternoon trading.