OESC board votes 5-0 to name new interim director
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission on Wednesday announced Shelley Zumwalt as the agency’s interim director.
The board held an emergency meeting and adjourned into executive session to interview candidates for the position. After returning to its regular session, the board voted 5-0 to name Zumwalt to the position.
Zumwalt will serve as interim director following the resignation of Robin Roberson last week.
“I’m honored the OESC Board has selected me to lead this agency, but frankly, I don’t think individuals and families waiting on unemployment relief really care who is in charge,” Zumwalt said. “People without jobs just want the system to work and that’s what I intend to make happen. I have thousands of Oklahomans who are counting on both me and this agency. We will not let them down.”
Zumwalt started her state service almost a decade ago as a budget analyst at the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) before overseeing communications at the OMES Employees Group Insurance Division. She was then named OMES Public Affairs Division director.
In addition to her service at OMES, Zumwalt also served in the office of the governor as public affairs director and as chief of communications and strategic engagement for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.
Boeing to slash 12,000 jobs as virus seizes travel industry
Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry, and more cuts are coming.
One of the nation’s biggest manufacturers will lay off 6,770 U.S. employees this week, and another 5,520 workers are taking buyout offers to leave voluntarily in the coming week.
Air travel within the U.S. tumbled 96% by mid-April, to fewer than 100,000 people on some days. It has recovered slightly. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 264,843 people at airports on Tuesday, a drop of 89% compared with the same Tuesday a year ago.
Boeing had said it would cut 10% of a workforce that numbered about 160,000. A Boeing spokesperson said Wednesday’s actions represent the largest number of job cuts, but several thousand additional jobs will be eliminated in the next few months.
The layoffs are expected to be concentrated in the Seattle area, home to Boeing’s commercial-airplanes business. The defense and space division is stable and will help blunt the impact of the decline in air travel and demand for passenger jets, the company said.
Disney, SeaWorld announce plans to reopen Florida parks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — SeaWorld and Walt Disney World will reopen in Orlando, Florida, in June and July after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to plans a city task force approved Wednesday.
The proposals will now be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.
The plan calls for SeaWorld to open to the public on June 11. Disney plans a tiered reopening, with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Last week, Universal Orlando presented its plan to reopen on June 5. That plan also has been approved by the Orlando task force, which sent its recommendation to the governor.
“We are developing a series of ‘know before you go’ communication vehicles and our objective is to reinforce our health and safety messages to guests before they arrive on our property so they are aware and prepared for the new environment,” Disney’s senior vice president of operations, Jim McPhee told the task force.
He also said the parks would open with limited capacity, but he didn’t specify the number of guests who would be allowed in initially. In a statement, the company said attendance will be managed through a new system that requires advance reservations for park entry.
Disney World also plans smaller, soft openings prior to July 11, but no specifics were provided.
— From staff, wire reports