Dow surges 4.9% in another wild day on hopes for virus aid
NEW YORK — Stocks on Tuesday recouped most of their historic losses from the prior day as hopes rose, faded and then bloomed again on Wall Street that the U.S. government will try to cushion the economic pain from the coronavirus.
The S&P 500 surged as much as 3.7% in the morning, only to see those gains evaporate by midday. The index then bounced up and down before turning decisively higher after President Donald Trump pitched his ideas for a break on payroll taxes and other economic relief to Senate Republicans.
By the end of trading, the S&P 500 was up 4.9% and had erased three-fifths of Monday’s loss.
The moves reflected the mood of a market just as preoccupied with the virus as the rest of the world. Since U.S. stocks set their record high just a few weeks ago, traders have crossed over from dismissing the economic pain created by COVID-19 — thinking it’s similar to the flu and could stay mostly contained in China — to being in thrall to it — worrying that it may cause a worldwide recession.
Several price swings are likely to continue as long as the number of infections accelerates, market watchers say. In the meantime, investors want to see a big, coordinated response from governments and central banks to shore up the virus-weakened economy.
Del Taco restaurant opens first restaurant in Stillwater
STILLWATER — Del Taco Restaurants Inc. on Tuesday opened its first location in Stillwater at 208 N. Perkins Drive.
The quick-service Mexican food franchise is the 10th in the state. The Stillwater venue will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Saudi Arabia increases oil output to record high
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco said Tuesday it would increase its crude oil production to 12.3 million barrels a day in April, a record amount.
The move seemed to make good on the country’s promise over the weekend to increase output after Russia refused to cooperate on cutting production. That led to a 25% plunge in the price of crude on Monday, the sharpest decline seen since the 1991 Gulf War. International benchmark Brent crude traded up more than 8% Tuesday over $37 a barrel.
In a filing to Riyadh’s Tadawul stock market Tuesday, Aramco said the increase in production represented a rise of 300,000 barrels per day. Analysts said that likely would involve releasing stored barrels as well. Russia later responded by saying it too could increase output.
“The company has agreed with its customers to provide them with such volumes starting 1 April 2020,” Aramco said in the filing. “The company expects that this will have a positive, long-term financial effect.”
Saudi Aramco shares, whose trade briefly halted before announcing the production decision, closed up 9.88% in trading to 31.15 riyals, or $8.30, giving the world’s most-valuable company a valuation of $1.66 trillion. That’s still below its initial public offering price of 32 riyals in December.