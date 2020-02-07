Mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan lowest in 3 years
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week for the third straight week, as the benchmark 30-year loan marked its lowest point in three years.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.45% from 3.51% last week. The key rate stood at 4.41% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage eased to 2.97% from 3% last week.
The historically low rates have been a boon for potential homebuyers. A positive outlook has come from signs of strength in the U.S. economy recently and expectations that the global economy could start to expand more quickly after being held back by trade conflicts.
Federal Reserve policymakers continued to hold interest rates low at their latest meeting last week. But the Fed chair warned that the viral outbreak in China poses a new threat to the strengthening global economy.
Twitter shares jump on rise in user numbers, revenue
Shares in Twitter jumped Thursday after the social media company said revenue and user numbers exceeded forecasts in the latest quarter, though profit fell as expenses rose.
The San Francisco-based tech company said that fourth-quarter net income fell 53% to $119 million, or 15 cents per share. That’s down from $255 million, or 33 cents, in the same period a year earlier.
Twitter had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, a 11% increase and the first time revenue surpassed $1 billion.
Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal called it a “new milestone” for revenue. He said performance was solid in most of the world, with particularly strong advertising revenue in the U.S.
The company averaged 152 million daily users during the last three months of the year, up from 145 million during the previous quarter.
While the net income figure was below analyst forecasts for $231 million, other figures cheered investors, sending shares up nearly 18% to $39.30 in early afternoon trading Thursday.
U.S. productivity up 1.7% in 2019, best gain in 9 years
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity rebounded in the final three months of last year, helping to boost productivity growth for the year to the best showing in nearly a decade.
The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday that productivity grew at an annual rate of 1.4% in the October-December quarter, reversing the direction of a 0.2% drop during the third quarter.
For the year, productivity increased 1.7%, up from 1.3% advances in both 2017 and 2018. While a 1.7% rise in productivity is considered modest, it was the best annual showing since a 3.4% advance in 2010.
Labor costs rose 1.4% in the fourth quarter, a slowdown from a 2.5% jump in the third quarter. For the year, labor costs rose 2%, up from a 1.8% gain in 2018.
Yum Brands ends 2019 strong, but virus will hurt sales
KFC owner Yum Brands ended 2019 with better-than-expected sales, but the impact of the new virus in China could weigh heavily on its first-quarter results.
Yum China Holdings — a separate company that pays royalties to Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum Brands Inc. — said more than 30% of its 8,790 restaurants in China are currently closed. At restaurants that remain open, same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — have fallen by 40% to 50% since the Lunar New Year holiday ended earlier this week. Delivery is still available, but many customers are avoiding going out, the company said.
As of Thursday, authorities in China said there have been 28,018 confirmed cases of the virus and 563 deaths.
Yum China said it’s not yet able to say what the full financial impact of the virus will be. China made up 27% of KFC’s total sales and 17% of Pizza Hut’s sales in the fourth quarter.
“This will certainly be a headwind for 2020,” Yum CEO David Gibbs said in a conference call with analysts Thursday.
Yum China added that KFC and Pizza Hut are providing 1,000 free meals each day to medical workers at seven hospitals in Wuhan.