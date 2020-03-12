Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days
MIAMI, Fla. — Princess Cruises, which had one of its ships quarantined off the coast of Japan last month, is suspending global operations through early May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday that 18 cruise ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.
Japanese authorities quarantined the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the port of Yokohama for a two weeks after 10 passengers were initially diagnosed with the COVID-19.
The Miami, Florida, cruise operator said those currently on cruises that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected so that travel arrangements aren’t disrupted. Sailings underway that extend past March 17 will end at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.
Mortgage rates mixed this week after hitting all-time lows
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were mixed this week after hitting all-time lows last week amid anxiety over risks to the economy from the deepening coronavirus crisis.
The average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan rose to 3.36% from 3.29% last week — which was the lowest level since mortgage buyer Freddie Mac started tracking it in 1971.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 2.77% from 2.79% last week.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the viral outbreak a pandemic. By the latest count about 126,000 people have been infected worldwide, 68,000 have recovered and 4,600 have died.
Financial markets continued to shudder Thursday amid a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns across the globe due to the COVID-19 virus, and rising worries that the Trump White House, Congress and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t help the weakening economy any time soon.
The decline in mortgage rates has been driven by investors shifting money out of the stock market and into the safety of U.S. Treasurys as the crisis in confidence around the global viral outbreak has worsened. Long-term mortgage rates tend to track the yields on the 10-year Treasury note, so they typically fall in tandem.