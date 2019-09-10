Gasoline prices continue to fall in Oklahoma; near $2 mark
Tulsa gasoline prices have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 321 stations.
Gas prices in Tulsa are 13.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 50.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tulsa is priced at $2.02 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $2.59 per gallon.
The lowest price in the state Monday was $2.01 per gallon while the highest was $2.77 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Oklahoma City: $2.16 per gallon, up 1.4 cents from last week’s $2.14 per gallon.
Wichita: $2.17 per gallon, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.20.
Ram adds 693K pickups in U.S. to recall for tailgate problem
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is adding more than 693,000 Ram pickups in the U.S. to a series of recalls to fix tailgates that can open unexpectedly.
The expansion covers certain Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from 2013 through 2018 with power locking tailgates. Affected 2015 through 2017 trucks have 8-foot beds. The 2013, 2014 and 2018 trucks have beds of all sizes and were built before April 1, 2018.
Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any accidents caused by the problem.
A tailgate tab can fracture and cause the gates to unlatch, increasing the risk of cargo falling onto the road.
Dealers will repair the latch. Owners involved in the latest recall will get letters starting around Oct. 18.
Southwest still negotiating compensation from Boeing
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines continues to negotiate with Boeing over damage caused by the grounding of the 737 Max.
Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said Monday in a note to employees that the airline is considering ways to share the compensation with workers.
Kelly isn’t giving details about negotiations with Boeing.
Southwest has 34 Max jets and more on order. It has taken the planes out of its schedule through Jan. 5 — longer than American and United.
Max jets have been grounded since March, after two deadly accidents. Boeing hopes to get them flying again later this year.
Boeing took a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in the second quarter to cover Max-related compensation to airlines. Boeing delivered nearly 400 of the planes before they were grounded.
UPS plans to hold holiday hiring steady at about 100,000
DALLAS — UPS said Monday it expects to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers and pay them more to handle the avalanche of packages shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
That’s about the same number of people that UPS hired for last year’s holiday season. UPS is also counting on automation to keep up with the constant growth in online shopping.
Delivery rival FedEx and major retailers are expected to lay out their plans in the next few weeks.
The official unemployment rate is just 3.7%, and the tight job market will make it harder — and likely more expensive — for those companies to fill seasonal jobs.
Danelle McCusker, the head of U.S. human resources, said UPS paid an average of $10.10 per hour for seasonal workers last year. This year, under a new labor contract, pay rates will range from $14 an hour up to, for truck drivers, $30 an hour, she said.