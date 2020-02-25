U.S. gas prices steady at $2.53 per gallon over past two weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline remained steady at $2.53 per gallon over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump averages 9 cents higher than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in San Diego. The lowest average is $2.06 in Jackson, Mississippi.
The average price of diesel is $2.98, down three cents.
Buffett says he’s still confident about economy amid virus fearsOMAHA, Neb. — Billionaire Warren Buffett says the viral outbreak in China has slowed economic growth, but he remains confident in the long-term future of American business.
Buffett appeared on CNBC Monday after releasing his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders over the weekend. Buffett said the reports he gets from Berkshire’s assortment of more than 90 businesses and stock investments show that business is a little softer now than it was six months ago, but he remains optimistic.
“Twenty or 30 years from now, American business — and probably all over the world — will be far better than it is today,” Buffett said.
Many of Berkshire’s roughly 1,000 Dairy Queen stores in China are closed and many of Berkshire’s other companies are suffering supply chain problems.
The company remains a net buyer of stocks over time, and Buffett doesn’t expect that to change because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is scary stuff. I don’t think it should affect what you do in stocks,” Buffett said. “In terms of the human race, it’s scary stuff when you have a pandemic.”
Net income for ONEOK grows 9% in fourth quarter
ONEOK on Monday reported a 9% increase in earnings for the fourth quarter.
The Tulsa-based midstream company posted fourth-quarter earnings of $320.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $292.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.
ONEOK’s full-year net income was $1.278 billion, or $3.07 per diluted share, compared to $1.155 billion, or $2.78 per diluted share, in 2018.
“2019 was another successful year for ONEOK with volume growth driving strong results across our business segments,” Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “With the completions of the Elk Creek Pipeline and the Demicks Lake I and II plants, we continue to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to expanding our existing infrastructure to help our producer customers reduce natural gas flaring in the Williston Basin ...”
ONE Gas earnings rise in fourth quarter, as well as 2019
ONE Gas last week reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019.
The Tulsa-based natural gas utility’s income for the quarter was $51.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared with $44.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2018.
For the year, its net income increased to $186.7 million, or $3.51 per diluted share, compared with $172.2 million, or $3.25 per diluted share, in 2018.
“We are pleased to close out the decade with a year of strong financial results,” Pierce H. Norton II, ONE Gas president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “As we move into a new decade, we will continue to focus on modernizing and expanding our pipelines while providing a safe, reliable and affordable energy choice for our customers.”