Magellan Midstream’s earnings drop 8.8% in fourth quarter
Magellan Midstream Partners on Thursday reported earnings of $286.4 million for the 2019 fourth quarter compared to $314.1 million for fourth quarter 2018.
The Tulsa-based company’s 8.8% decrease in fourth-quarter net income was driven by mark-to-market adjustments for hedge positions related to the partnership’s commodity-related activities. Contributions from Magellan’s core fee-based transportation and terminals activities increased between periods.
Diluted net income per limited partner unit was $1.25 in fourth quarter 2019 compared to $1.37 for the same period in 2018.
For the year, earnings were $1,020.8 million compared to $1,333.9 million in 2018, or $980.1 million excluding the $353.8 million gain on sale of a portion of BridgeTex.
Old Bay hot sauce with ‘Chesapeake flavor’ has fiery debut
BALTIMORE — A new product from a famous Baltimore-based seasoning company made a sizzling debut on Wednesday when it sold out within an hour of being released.
The Old Bay website temporarily crashed after buyers flooded the site to buy its new hot sauce, the company confirmed in a tweet. The seasoning seller thanked customers for being willing to “try something new” and joked that all the love “may have broken the internet.”
Old Bay, owned by one of the country’s largest spice companies, McCormick & Co., said in an announcement that the sauce is “tangy with a kick of heat, and that distinctive Chesapeake flavor.” The Baltimore Sun has previously described the seasoning, used for crab cakes, shrimp and beyond, as “more than a seasoning” but “a symbol of state pride” for Marylanders and even those in surrounding areas.
The Delaware News Journal said Delaware is second in terms of online interest in Old Bay as measured by search trends.
Customers who snagged some of the precious sauce began reselling it online almost immediately, charging anywhere between $50 to $200, The Virginian-Pilot reported. A 10 oz bottle has a suggested retail price of $3.49, according to the company.
The hot sauce will be restocked soon online, and will be on sale over the next month at stores such as Acme, Giant, Food Lion, Martin’s, Safeway, Wegmans and Weis, for a limited time, the company said.
Drink innovation helps Coke exceed fourth-quarter forecasts
ATLANTA — New drinks like Coca-Cola Plus Coffee helped Coca-Cola Co. to a better-than-expected fourth quarter.
The Atlanta beverage maker said sales of fizzy drinks rose 3% for the quarter and 2% for the year, driven by strong sales in China, Brazil and Southeast Asia. Coke also got a boost from enhanced waters, like smartwater and Topo Chico, and sports drinks like Powerade. Sales in that category rose 2% for the quarter and 3% for the year.
Coke reported net income of $2 billion, more than double the $870 million it reported in the October-December period last year. Earnings, adjusted for nonrecurring items, came to 44 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.
Coke said it earned $2.11 per share for the full year, up 1% from 2018. This year, it expects to earn $2.25 per share.