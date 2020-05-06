Casey’s General Stores donates total of $7,500 to food banks
Casey’s General Stores has announced it has donated $5,000 to Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in Tulsa and $2,500 to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City.
The donations are part of the chain’s partnership with Feeding America to provide $500 million over the coming year for COVID-19 relief within its 16-state footprint, including Oklahoma.
Headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company that operates 2,220 convenience stores nationally.
Production shutdowns shrink meat supplies at stores
U.S. meat supplies are dwindling due to coronavirus-related production shutdowns. As a result, some stores like Costco and restaurants like Wendy’s are limiting sales.
As of Monday, U.S. beef and pork processing capacity was down 40% from last year, according to Jayson Lusk, head of the department of agricultural economics at Purdue University. Multiple U.S. meatpacking facilities have closed in the last two weeks due to coronavirus outbreaks among workers.
President Donald Trump issued an executive order last week requiring meatpacking plants to stay open, and some are gradually going back on line. In the meantime consumers will likely see some shortages and higher prices for beef and pork, Lusk said. Poultry production has also been impacted, but to a lesser degree.
Costco, Sam’s Club, Hy-Vee and Kroger are limiting purchases of meat to avoid panic buying. Kroger Co., which also owns Ralphs and Harris Teeter markets, said it wants to ensure buyers have a broad assortment. Kroger is only limiting purchases of ground beef and fresh pork for now.
“There is plenty of protein in the supply chain. However, some processors are experiencing challenges,” Kroger said in a statement.
Empty and underfilled coolers greeted shoppers in the meat department at the Costco in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park Tuesday morning, one day after the retailer started limiting fresh meat purchases to three items per customer.
U.S. trade gap hits $44.4 billion as virus slams commerce
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit rose in March as the coronavirus outbreak battered America’s trade with the world.
The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the gap between what the United States sells and what it buys abroad widened 11.6% in March to $44.4 billion from $39.8 billion in February. U.S. exports fell 9.6% to $187.7 billion on plunging orders for cars, auto parts and industrial machines. Imports fell 6.2% to $232.2 billion.
Total trade — exports plus imports — came in at $419.9 billion in March, down 7.8% from February and 11.4% from March 2019.
The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 21.3% to $15.5 billion in March as exports rose slightly and imports plummeted.
The coronavirus and the lockdowns and travel restrictions meant to contain it have hammered the world economy and paralyzed global trade.
In March, the United States ran a $21.2 billion surplus in the trade of services such as tourism and banking. But it registered a $65.6 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as cars and appliances.