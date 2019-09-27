Tulsa acute medical facility set to expand
A local rehabilitation hospital is undergoing an expansion.
Post Acute Medical (PAM) Rehabilitation Hospital, 10020 E. 91st St., is adding 8,100 square feet and 13 beds, bringing its total to 53. The renovation started this month and is expected to be completed in July.
The Sanders Trust, a health care real estate investment company, acquired the Tulsa hospital for $24.5 million in 2018. It is working with E4h Architects of Dallas and Skiles Group is serving as contractor for the project.
PAM has 34 locations nationally. The Tulsa facility focuses primarily on inpatient medical rehabilitation for patients who have experienced a stroke, brain injury, orthopedic conditions or spinal cord injury.
Uber adds more services to app in quest for profit
SAN FRANCISCO — Uber will begin cramming more services into its ride-hailing app as it explores ways to generate more revenue and finally turn a profit.
The makeover announced Thursday will include force-feeding its food delivery service, “Eats,” into the Uber app that millions of people use to summon a ride. That means Uber users who don’t already have the “Eats” app may now be asked whether they want to order some food in the ride-hailing app.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi hailed the change as a step toward creating “an operating system for daily life.” Although Khosrowshahi didn’t mention it, Uber is also under intensifying pressure to start making money.
With its losses still mounting, Uber’s stock has plunged by nearly 30% since it became a publicly held company in May.
GM now says strikers will keep health coverage
DETROIT — General Motors now says striking workers will get company-paid health insurance, nine days after telling the union that coverage would be cut off.
The automaker said in an emailed letter to the United Auto Workers that it will keep benefits in place due to “significant confusion” among members. The letter dated Wednesday says employee health and well-being are GM’s top priorities.
The about-face came after workers howled and GM received withering criticism from politicians and on social media about cutting off the benefits.
“These irresponsible actions by General Motors are toying with the lives of hundreds of thousands of our UAW families,” UAW Vice President Terry Dittes wrote in a letter Thursday to Scott Sandefur, GM’s vice president of labor relations. Dittes wrote that public sentiment would “see these actions of GM as a shameful act!”
It wasn’t clear how the rhetoric or the health care spat would affect contract talks aimed at ending the strike by 49,000 workers that has shut down manufacturing for nearly two weeks at more than 30 GM plants across the nation.
“This is an attempt to do what’s right for our employees,” GM spokesman Dan Flores said.