Walgreens to test drone deliveries in Virginia
Walgreens and a Google affiliate are testing drone deliveries that can put drugstore products on customer doorsteps minutes after being ordered.
Snacks like Goldfish Crackers or gummi bears as well as aspirin for sick kids will be delivered starting next month in Christiansburg, Virginia, by a 10-pound drone flying as fast as 70 mph, the companies said Thursday.
Customers will be able to order from a list of more than 100 items that includes consumer goods and cough and cold remedies but not prescriptions.
The drone will be run by Wing Aviation LLC, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet Inc.
Google announced in April that Wing received federal approval to make commercial drone deliveries. It marked the first time a company has gotten a federal drone delivery certification.
Walmart CEO named Roundtable chairman
NEW YORK — The Business Roundtable, a group that represents the most powerful companies in America, has named Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon as its new chairman.
McMillon succeeds JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon in the role. Dimon has served as chairman of the group since Jan. 1, 2017. He will continue to serve as a board member after completing his tenure as the group’s chairman at year’s end.
McMillon will serve as Business Roundtable chairman at the beginning of the new year, with a two-year term. He has been Walmart’s CEO since 2014.
Last month, the Business Roundtable released new principles on the role of a corporation that imply a foundational shift, putting shareholders on more equal footing with others who have an interest in a corporation to some degree — including workers, suppliers, customers and, essentially, society at large. For years it previously held the mantra of the “shareholder comes first.”
“As chairman, I commit to keeping Business Roundtable CEOs at the forefront of constructive public policy debates as we pursue an agenda of greater growth and opportunity for all Americans,” McMillon said in a statement Thursday.
The moves come as CEOs are under increasing pressure from employees and customers to be more socially responsible.
Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, was an early leader in becoming more environmentally friendly and received widespread attention more than three years ago when it raised wages and increased training for its hourly workers. Now, it has thrust itself in the country’s gun control debate after a mass shooting at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas, resulted in the death of 22 customers. It marked the deadliest shooting in Walmart’s history. The retailer announced earlier this month that it has decided to discontinue sales of certain gun ammunition and request that customers no longer openly carry firearms in its stores even where state laws allow it.
Florida utility to install 1,000 charging stations
Florida Power & Light plans to install 1,000 electric-charging stations at 100 locations across the state.
The utility’s announcement Wednesday says the stations would be located on major roadways, public parks, shopping malls, tourist destinations and at major employers, such as Office Depot in Boca Raton.
FPL spokeswoman Alys Daly tells the South Florida SunSentinel she didn’t have a cost estimate. The charging stations would go through regulatory approval in Tallahassee as part of a future cost-recovery filing with the Florida Public Service Commission.
The company’s chargers are universal, compatible with all electric cars, as well as plug-in hybrids.
President and CEO Eric Silagy says it’s part of the company’s plan to move toward more sustainable energy sources.
Japan central bank stands pat after Fed rate cut
TOKYO — Japan’s central bank opted Thursday to keep its monetary policy unchanged despite the growing signs of trouble that prompted the Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark rate.
The Bank of Japan said in its policy statement that exports, industrial output and business sentiment had been affected by the slowdown in overseas markets.
The China-U.S. tariff war has pummeled Japan’s exports. But the BOJ said strong corporate profits were supporting business investment.
The Federal Reserve reduced its key short-term rate — which influences many consumer and business loans — by a quarter-point to a range of 1.75%-2% on Wednesday.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. expansion appears durable but if the economy weakens another rate cut was possible.
The BOJ’s key interest rate has been at minus 0.1% for years, while it has continued massive asset purchases to help inject money into the economy. So far, it has failed to attain the 2% inflation rate target it says is needed to help sustain growth.