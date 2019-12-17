Home sales in Tulsa area rise 5.52% November over November
Area home sales were 5.52% higher in November than in the same month a year ago.
A total of 1,300 homes were sold during the month, compared to 1,232 in November 2018, according to data compiled from the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
Average days on market to sale dropped 18.25%, going from 49.6 days in November 2018 to 40.55 days last month. The average sale price rose 8.24%, going from $171,208 to $185,311. The month’s supply of inventory fell from 5.47 to 3.84, a drop of 29.83%.
Cherokee Nation pledges $50K to Tulsa Area United Way
The Cherokee Nation and its businesses presented a $50,000 check to the Tulsa Area United Way to help kick off the agency’s 2020 campaign.
Through annual contributions and employee volunteers, the tribe has supported the nonprofit group’s mission to improve lives and build a stronger community since 2013.
“At Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses, we fully embrace our longstanding partnership with the Tulsa Area United Way. Together, we are able to ensure our continued success is utilized to improve lives throughout northeast Oklahoma,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.
Last year, TAUW served thousands of individuals through partnering agencies located throughout Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Okmulgee and Wagoner counties.
“We appreciate the generosity and partnership of the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses,” said Alison Anthony, president and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way.
In the last 95 years, the United Way has invested $800 million in the community.
Intel buys Israeli artificial intelligence chip startup
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Intel is paying $2 billion to buy an Israeli startup, Habana, that specializes in processing chips for artificial intelligence.
The California-based chipmaker said Monday that the purchase will help it speed up computing power and improve efficiency at data centers.
The move is part of Intel’s broader strategy to strengthen its AI business. The company expects that AI services will generate more than $3.5 billion in revenue this year, an increase of more than 20% from last year.
Habana, founded in 2016, will remain an independent business led by its current management team in Caesaria, Israel, according to Intel. The startup’s first processing chip, the Goya, is commercially available. Its second was announced earlier this year.