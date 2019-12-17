DOJ sues CVS over ‘stale, invalid’ Omnicare prescription refills
The federal government is joining a legal fight against CVS Health that accuses its troubled Omnicare business of routinely filling prescriptions that had expired or run out of refills.
The Department of Justice said in federal court papers filed Tuesday that Omnicare’s pharmacies sent drugs to people living in residential facilities based on “stale, invalid prescriptions.” It accused the company of fraudulently billing government-funded programs like Medicaid and Medicare for drugs dispensed without a valid prescription from 2010 to 2018.
The DOJ said the practice put the safety of thousands of patients at risk because people kept taking the same drugs for months — or in some cases, years — without talking to a doctor.
CVS Health spokesman Mike DeAngelis said the claims have no merit and the company plans to “vigorously defend the matter in court.”
Mobility equipment center opens in Park Plaza Center
Mobility City of Tulsa, which specializes in mobility equipment repair, cleaning, sales and rentals, has opened a retail store at 6243 E. 61st St. in the Park Plaza Center.
It is the 12th Mobility City franchise and the first in Oklahoma. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
U.S. housing construction increases 3.2% in November
WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes rose again in November while applications for building permits rose to the highest level in 12 years, both encouraging signs of a rebound in the housing market.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that builders started construction on a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.37 million homes in November, an increase of 3.2% from October.
Applications for building permits increased 1.4% last month to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.48 million. That was the highest level for building permits since May 2007.
Construction of single-family homes rose 2.4% last month while construction of new apartments was up 4.9%.
Housing has been on a rebound over the past several months, helped by the Federal Reserve which cut its policy rate three times this year in the face of a slowdown in global growth and uncertainties from President Donald Trump’s trade policies.
The Fed’s rate cuts have contributed to a drop in mortgage rates with the 30-year rate now almost a full percentage point below where it was a year ago. Economists are forecasting that the rebound in housing will continue, helping to support economic growth next year. although there are still concerns that housing is being held back by constraints such as a lack of available land in many areas and a shortage of construction workers.
“We are confident that Omnicare’s dispensing practices will be found to be consistent with state requirements and industry-accepted practices,” he said.
Omnicare distributes drugs to skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities across the country.