Wendy’s to relaunch breakfast, plans to hire 20,000 more workers
DUBLIN, Ohio — Wendy’s is relaunching breakfast across the U.S. next year, the latest fast-food chain to amp up its offerings as more consumers eat out in the morning.
Wendy’s now serves breakfast at 300 restaurants across the U.S. It has around 5,800 locations nationwide.
The Dublin, Ohio-based company will spend $20 million this year and help franchisees hire 20,000 employees to support the effort. Wendy’s lowered its 2019 earnings forecast and withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, saying it will provide updated goals next month.
The company’s shares dropped 9% to $19.98 in morning trading.
This will be Wendy’s fourth foray into the breakfast market; its most recent attempt was in 2012. In a note to investors, Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said breakfast is a difficult market for restaurants to crack.
Tulsa’s Cheap Thrills Vintage to close store at end of December
A thrift and consignment store in Tulsa plans to close by year’s end.
“The month of September marks … our 20th year and sadly the year I’ve decided to close the brick and mortar store,” Cheap Thrills Vintage, 3018 E. 15th St., wrote Tuesday on its Facebook page. “I will continue to buy and sell but will let the physical store go.
“I plan on staying open through December and will be adding more inventory to the shop over the next two months. Please come by and pick up some favorite Cheap Thrills merch! We thank you all for your support over the years!”
Target ups hiring by 4% to more than 130,000 for holiday season
NEW YORK — Target is hiring more than 130,000 people ahead of the critical holiday season, up more than 4% from last year.
The retailer is increasing by two-fold the number of hires dedicated to handling online orders from stores.
Retailers will likely have a tough time attracting holiday help again this year. Unemployment is near a 50-year low, and people can be pickier about where they work.
That has made hiring even more expensive for Target Corp. In addition to competing with other companies for workers, Target is trying to improve the experience of shopping in its stores, partly through better-paid workers.
Target raised its minimum wage in June, and all seasonal workers will receive a starting salary of $13 per hour. Its goal is to pay a $15 minimum hourly wage by the end of next year.
The Minneapolis company said it will hold hiring events at all its 1,800 stores Oct. 11 to 13 and again Nov. 2 to 3.
Green chile farmers say labor shortage hurting harvest
HATCH, N.M. — New Mexico is in the height of green chile harvest season, but farmers say a labor shortage is hurting them.
Green chile farmers say the shortage of workers this season is causing farms to lose some crops to weeds and other elements, KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reported.
Hatch farmer Alonso Grajeda said the labor shortage is allowing workers to pick and choose where to work and to demand higher wages. Grajeda also said extreme shifts in weather this year have made it harder to harvest.
However, farmers say the quality of the crop hasn’t been affected by the labor shortage or the weather.