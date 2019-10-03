Stocks drop again to worst loss in weeks on economy worries
NEW YORK — Stocks tumbled again on Wednesday as worries about a weakening global economy boomeranged around the world.
For a second straight day, the S&P 500 dropped to its worst loss in five weeks. The latest wave of selling came after a report showed hiring by U.S. companies slowed more than economists expected last month, with mining and manufacturing particularly weak. It added to worries that shook markets a day earlier, when a reading on U.S. manufacturing growth dropped to its worst level in a decade.
The reports underscored that President Donald Trump’s trade war with China is continuing to drag on exports and raised the worry that the weakness could spill over into other areas of the economy. It sent markets around the world reeling, with losses sweeping from the United States on Tuesday into Asia and through Europe on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 lost 52.64 points, or 1.8%, to 2,887.61. It was the first back-to-back loss for the index of more than 1% since late last year, when fears about a possible recession seized markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 494.42, or 1.9%, to 26,078.62, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 123.44, or 1.6%, to 7,785.25.
Adding to the market’s uncertainty was a ruling by the World Trade Organization that cleared the United States to impose tariffs on up to $7.5 billion of goods from the European Union to make up for illegal subsidies given to plane-maker Airbus.
Apartments built in 1965 change hands for roughly $3 million
A 54-year-old apartment complex in Tulsa sold this week for $3.05 million.
ENK El Dorado Properties, an Oklahoma limited liability company based in Los Angeles, purchased the 56-unit El Dorado Apartments, 3221 E. 30th Place, from El Dorado Apartments SMO-PO, LLC. The La Quinta, California-based seller acquired the property in 2009 for $2.347 million.
Darla Knight and Mike Buhl of Commercial Realty Resources Co. handled the sale for the seller, and Barbara Mefford of Chinowth & Cohen Commercial handled the transaction for the buyer.
Thomas Management will continue to manage the property.
Google rolls out updated privacy tools for YouTube, Maps
SAN FRANCISCO — Google is rolling out more tools for users to control their privacy settings.
The company and other tech giants are facing increased scrutiny over the amount of data they collect from their users. Google and Facebook both debuted new privacy tools this year.
Now, YouTube users will be able to set their search and viewing histories to auto-delete after a set period of time.
Google Maps will have an incognito mode, which means a user’s movements won’t be recorded when it’s turned on. It will be available on Android this month. Google did not give an exact date for iOS.
Google also says people will be able to delete their voice histories from artificial intelligence system Assistant using a voice command.
It is also adding a way for users to check their passwords via a password manager to make sure they are still secure.
India hopes to end single-use plastics within three years
NEW DELHI — India announced an ambitious campaign on Wednesday aimed at eliminating single-use plastics within three years.
Environment ministry official Chintan Mishra said efforts to “sensitize” the public against single-use plastics started Wednesday, the 150th anniversary of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi’s birth.
Mishra explained the campaign at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in New Delhi.
Most Indian states already have some regulations on single-use plastics. The central government is asking all states to try to end their use by 2022.
Mishra, however, said the government would not impose a blanket nationwide ban.
Chitra Mukherjee, an environmentalist, said it was disappointing that the government didn’t decide on a national ban.
“Certain products such as plastic stirrers, cups, straws and sachets would be very easy to ban outright, because they don’t require alternatives and have no recyclable value,” said Mukherjee, policy director of the environmental research group Chintan.