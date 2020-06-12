Tyson cooperating with feds in price-fixing investigation
Tyson Foods shares fell Thursday after the company said it is cooperating with a federal investigation into price-fixing in the chicken industry.
Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. said it was served with a grand jury subpoena in April 2019 from the U.S. Department of Justice. Tyson said it conducted an internal investigation and turned over information to the Department of Justice.
Tyson also said it is seeking a formal grant of leniency, which would mean that neither the company or its executives would face criminal fines or jail time.
Last week, four current and former executives at Pilgrim’s Pride and Claxton Poultry Farms — including Pilgrim’s Pride President and CEO Jayson Penn — were indicted on charges of price fixing as a result of the long-running investigation.
Claxton said last week that the charges are without merit and it will vigorously defend itself. Pilgrim’s Pride said it is cooperating with the investigation.
Tyson Foods shares fell 3% to $62.76 in morning trading.
“Tyson Foods is committed to competing vigorously, honestly and in compliance with the letter and the spirit of the antitrust laws and respects the important role that the Department of Justice plays in enforcing these laws,” the company said in a statement.
U.S. wholesale prices rise 0.4% in May led by food and energy
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.4% in May, led by a gains in the cost of food and energy.
The Labor Department said Thursday that its Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, showed an increase after three straight months of declines. Those declines had reflected in part the steep drop in demand caused by government-ordered shutdowns to deal with the coronavirus.
The cost of food rose a sharp 6%. Food costs have been rising due to high demand from Americans cooking more at home, but also because of lost production following virus outbreaks at food processing facilities. Energy prices, which had fallen for three straight months, increased 4.5%.
Over the past year, wholesale prices have fallen 0.8%. Core prices, which exclude energy and food, were down 0.1% in May up 0.3% over the past 12 months.
The report on wholesale prices followed news Wednesday that consumer prices at the retail level fell 0.1% in May, the third straight monthly decline.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates steady; 30-year at 3.21%
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were mostly steady this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.21% from 3.18% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.82%.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged at 2.62%.
The government reported Thursday that about 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening.
But applications for jobless aid, though still historically high, have now declined for 10 straight weeks since peaking in mid-March when the coronavirus hit the economy hard. That’s a sign that the worst of the recession may have passed and the economy may have already bottomed.
Manhattan Construction Group receives national recognition
Engineering News-Record (ENR) has recognized local Manhattan Construction Group in its annual 2020 contractor rankings in the United States and abroad.
Manhattan is ranked 44th on the “ENR Top 400 Contractors” list, 27th on its “top 100 Construction Management At-Risk firms” list and 30th on its “Top 50 in Domestic Building/Mfg. Revenue” list.
ENR’s rankings are based on annual revenue at home and abroad. Manhattan Construction Group is co-headquartered in Tulsa and Naples, Florida.