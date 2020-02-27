OG&E partners with Chickasaw, Choctaw nations for solar power
Solar energy’s outlook continues to brighten in Oklahoma.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. and the Chickasaw and Choctaw nations announced they reached deals to bring an additional 10 megawatts of utility-scale solar that will benefit both the tribes and the utility’s 858,000 customers to the southern part of the state.
Plans call specifically for the construction of two, 5-megawatt solar farms that are expected to be up and operating in August.
One will be located in Davis and the other will be in Durant.
Using a solar tariff that OG&E offers to all its customers, the Chickasaw Nation will buy 50% of energy generated by the farm in Davis, while the Choctaw Nation will buy 50% of energy generated by the one in Durant.
OSHA cites charcoal company for safety hazards in Missouri
BRANSON, Mo. — Federal officials have cited a Georgia-based charcoal manufacturer for exposing employees to safety and health hazards at two Missouri plants.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is recommending fines of $339,702 against Royal Oak Enterprises, based in Roswell, Georgia, for exposing employees for violations at its plants in Branson and Summersville, Missouri.
OSHA cited 19 serious violations in Branson, such as electrical, housekeeping, hearing and forklift hazards and inadequate machine guarding. The 10 violations in Summersville include electrical and forklift hazards, accumulation of combustible material and exposing employees to silica dust.
The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings. Company officials did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.