TTCU Federal Credit Union lauded for its Hispanic outreach
TTCU Federal Credit Union was recognized Monday for its outreach to the Hispanic community with the national Juntos Avanzamos (Together We Advance) designation by Inclusiv.
“TTCU has made an intentional effort to reach out to the Hispanic community in Oklahoma,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said in a statement. “Fully 10 percent of our staff members are bilingual, and this designation (Monday) is another important milestone in our outreach effort.”
The Juntos Avanzamos designation is awarded to credit unions committed to serving Hispanic and immigrant communities by providing education and services that improve financial well-being. Currently, 14% of Hispanic households in the United States are unbanked and an additional 29% are underbanked, which can leave those families vulnerable to predatory financial institutions.
A Pew Study from 2012 found that many payday lenders specifically target immigrant communities. TTCU’s Hispanic Initiative launched four years ago to help meet the need for trustworthy financial services and education.
Currently, the Eastland, Midtown, Tahlequah, Southeast and North Pointe branches have bilingual staff, and TTCU said it is actively recruiting additional bilingual employees.
Grand River Dam Authority maintains A-plus credit rating
A New York credit rating agency has affirmed the Grand River Dam Authority’s A-plus stable rating.
In rating the GRDA, Fitch Ratings noted the GRDA’s “continued strong financial performance and its very low operating costs.”
Headquartered in Vinita, GRDA is a state-owned electric utility funded by electricity and water sales.
“We were very pleased to receive this rating affirmation from Fitch,” GRDA President and CEO Dan Sullivan said in a statement. “For GRDA, it is a reflection of all the efforts of our board, management and staff in recent years to keep efficiency as a primary goal. It also reflects the strong and beneficial partnerships we have with our customers.”
GRDA currently maintains the highest credit ratings in its history from the major credit rating agencies: Fitch, Moody’s Investor Service and Standard & Poor’s.
Dealership opens new Porsche, revamped Mercedes areas
Jackie Cooper Imports has opened a new Porsche and renovated Mercedes-Benz areas at its dealership, 9393 S. Memorial Drive.
Jackie Cooper Porsche, now known as Porsche Tulsa, began construction in January, taking nine and a half months to tear down the old Jackie Cooper Mercedes-Benz Autohaus and turning it into a 12,010-square-foot Porsche showplace, the dealership said in a news release.
The renovated Mercedes-Benz area took seven months to complete and includes 5,500 ceiling tiles, 1,400 ceramic floor tiles and 317 light fixtures.
Jackie Cooper Imports, a family-owned and operated import dealership, got its start in 1991 on 11th Street near downtown Tulsa. The dealership brands are Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti and Nissan. It employs about 250 team members, the release said.
Tulsa-based SageNet announces new partnership
Tulsa-based SageNet has partnered with Adrenaline to expand digital experiences for consumers in retail settings nationwide.
The partnership already has been rolled out to more than 3,000 financial institutions across the country.
SageNet provides digital signage, connectivity and cybersecurity services, and Adrenaline, which has offices in Atlanta and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is a service provider that specializes in the financial, retail and health care industries.
“Adrenaline and SageNet are a natural fit,” SageNet CEO Daryl Woodard said in a statement. “From their in-store brand expertise to their innovative approach to designing consumer experiences across multiple touchpoints, Adrenaline is redefining the retail brand experience. SageNet’s managed services further enhance Adrenaline’s commitment to deliver a reliable, repeatable and scalable client experience.”