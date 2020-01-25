State unemployment rate for December stands at 3.4%
The state’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.4% in December while payroll employment declined by 1,300 jobs from November’s upwardly revised estimate.
Average weekly earnings in the private sector grew at an annual rate of 3.7% to $873.37, according to the latest data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. Tulsa County’s unemployment rate was 3.4%
The most notable employment change for December was a 1,700 job loss for mining. That sector has now lost 6,700 jobs in the past 12 months.
The Oklahoma City MSA is still adding jobs but at a slowing pace (up 4,300 jobs for the year) while the Tulsa MSA lost 700 jobs over the same period.
Walmart tests higher hourly starting wages in 500 stores
NEW YORK — Walmart says it’s testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores as part of an overall strategy to better empower its staff.
The nation’s largest private employer, which operates roughly 4,700 namesake stores in the U.S., says it will be raising the starting hourly wages to $12 from $11 for these new roles.
These workers will be trained and empowered to develop broader retail skills. For example, they’ll help solve problems like inventory issues instead of only completing tasks given to them by managers, according to Jami Lamontagne, a Walmart spokeswoman.
The moves come as Walmart, like many other retailers, is under pressure to improve customer service as it fights online behemoth Amazon.
Walmart Inc. raised its starting pay to $11 an hour in early 2018.
Trump ups mileage proposal, but it’s well below Obama plan
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is making a concession on its proposed minimum fuel economy requirement for new vehicles, but environmental groups and a key Democratic senator complain it does not go far enough, and still falls well below the requirements set under the Obama administration.
Fuel economy standards would increase 1.5% per year from 2021 through 2026 under the new proposal. That’s a reversal from the Trump administration’s proposal in 2018, which sought to freeze the standards at 2020 levels.
Environmentalists and Delaware Sen. Tom Carper hardly cheered the move, which doesn’t come close to the 5% annual increase that the Obama administration had mandated.
Carper, senior Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, released some details of the latest fuel-standards proposal in a letter Wednesday urging the administration to scrap its new mileage proposal as ineffective and costly.
The office reviews proposed regulations before they are finalized and printed in the Federal Register. The administration hasn’t released the numbers, but they are detailed in Carper’s letter to Paul Ray, a management and budget administrator.