Area housing starts for June remain about the same
Area home construction was stable during the month of June.
Work on 221 homes started last month, which was three more than in June 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
For the year, the start total is 1,480, which is a 7.2% increase over the first six months of last year (1,373).
Tulsa headed June starts with 59, followed by Broken Arrow (34), unincorporated Wagoner County (34) and unincorporated Rogers County (21).
The areas with the most starts for the year are Tulsa (297), Broken Arrow (233) and unincorporated Wagoner County (228).
Order modifications stay put against airline mechanics’ union
The modification of a temporary restraining order against the union representing American Airlines’ mechanics will remain in place, a federal judge in Texas has ruled.
The Fort Worth-based airline has sued the Transport Workers Union of America (TWU) and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), alleging that “in order to gain leverage in ongoing contract negotiations,” the TWU-IAM has orchestrated a work slowdown that has resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations.
In the modifications to the restraining order granted this month by U.S. District Judge John McBryde, he said senior union leaders must communicate to workers that they must comply to the court order or face undetermined discipline or fines from the defendants.
The defendants immediately asked the court to reconsider the modifications, saying that actions sought by the order “could adversely affect the safety of the traveling public.”
McBryde ruled against the union, writing that the modifications are appropriate.
The trial is taking place in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, Texas.
Apple and Google continue inclusive push with new emojis
Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis that include cute critters, of course, but also expand the number of images of human diversity.
Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.
And then there’s the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.
Google, meanwhile, will offer 71 versions of couples with different skin tones once the additions are completed. Google is also adding an emoji for the Diya lamp so that Diwali can be celebrated alongside Christmas and Thanksgiving.
New emojis routinely pop up every year. Earlier this year, the Unicode Consortium approved 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color. Apple and Google unveiled their designs Wednesday to coincide with World Emoji Day.
Anyone can propose an emoji. But for it to make it to phones and computers, it has to be approved by Unicode. The nonprofit group, mostly made up of people from large tech companies like Apple, Google and Facebook, translates emoji into one standard, so that a person in France, for example, can send an emoji or a text message to a person in the U.S. and it will look the same, no matter what brand of phone or operating system they use.
It’s this group that ultimately weighs in on whether we get a sad pile of poop to complement the smiling one or whether sliced bagel deserves an emoji alongside bread and croissant.
Apple’s new emojis will be available in a few months with a free software update for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Google said its emojis will be released with Android Q later this year.