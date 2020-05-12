Tulsa Regional Chamber one of three finalists for award
The Tulsa Regional Chamber is among three finalists for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Chamber of the Year Award.
Other finalists in the Category 4 are the Greater Gainesville (Fla.) Chamber of Commerce and the Irving-Las Colinas (Texas) Chamber of Commerce.
In the final phase of the competition, a judging committee will conduct interviews with leaders representing each finalist chamber. One winner from each of the four categories will be named later this year.
The categories are determined by that area’s population, number of businesses, percentage of total revenue restricted, total revenue and number of chamber members. For example, Tulsa is in the division for a population of at least 500,000 with at least 10,000 businesses.
Nordstrom Rack at Woodland Plaza to reopen on Tuesday
Woodland Plaza’s Nordstrom Rack, 8722 E. 71st St., is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
Steps the store is taking in response to COVID-19 can be found on Nordstrom.com or Nordstromrack.com.
Homeland cancels plans for new OKC headquarters
Homeland is proceeding with plans to build a new grocery in northeast Oklahoma City but the project will no longer include a new headquarters.
The project cut was announced Monday during a presentation to the Oklahoma City Economic Development Trust, which was told the requested tax increment financing was being reduced from $4.5 million to $3.5 million.
The headquarters would have been built alongside the new grocery and a MAPS 3 senior wellness center at the northeast corner of Northeast 36th Street and Lincoln Boulevard and would have spanned 35,000 square feet.
The current headquarters across the street at 390 NE 36th St. is 27,130 square feet. It was built in 1968 and was previously home to Fleming Foods.
Cathy O’Connor, president of The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, told the trust the deal calls for Homeland’s corporate parent, HAC Inc., to pay a minimum of $30,000 a year in ad valorem taxes, and the city will collect sales taxes generated by the store to pay back the $3 million in tax increment financing.