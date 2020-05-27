Locally-based Unit Corp. files for Chapter 11 protection
Tulsa-based Unit Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, shifting ownership to subordinated noteholders.
The business expects to operate throughout the process without material disruption to its vendors, customers, or partners. The company’s 50%-owned midstream affiliate, Superior Pipeline Company, L.L.C. and its subsidiaries, is not a debtor in the Chapter 11 cases and is unaffected by the filing.
Additionally, the company does not anticipate that payments to vendors and suppliers of its subsidiary Unit Drilling Co. will be affected.
“Like many companies in the oil and gas industry, we have felt the impact of the severe downturn in commodity prices, which has only worsened with the COVID-19 pandemic,” David T. Merrill, president and CEO, said in a statement.
“While facing this challenging environment, we have worked diligently to explore a variety of strategic alternatives to cut costs, improve our liquidity and address near-term debt maturities. We are pleased to receive the support of our lenders and noteholders and are confident that, on emergence from Chapter 11, we will be better positioned to meet our challenges and realize the potential of our company.”
Unit in 2016 completed a new 196,400-square-foot, six-story building on the southwest corner of 81st Street and U.S. 75.
NY Stock Exchange trading floor reopens, stocks surge
NEW YORK — The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopened Tuesday in a largely symbolic step toward economic recovery, and stocks surged.
With infections mounting rapidly in places like Brazil and India, a top global health official warned that the crisis around the world is far from over.
The NYSE trading floor in lower Manhattan opened for the first time in two months, though with plexiglass barriers, masks and a reduced number of traders to adhere to the 6-foot social-distancing rules. Those entering the NYSE will have their temperatures taken and were asked to avoid public transportation.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has presided over the state with the highest death toll from the scourge, rang the bell to set off trading.
“They didn’t reopen the way it was,” he said during his daily briefing. “They reopened smarter.”
Restaurant association raises more than $500K for workers
The Oklahoma Restaurant Association through its Hospitality Employee Relief Program has raised over $500,000 to help laid-off restaurant employees, it said Tuesday.
Almost one in 10 working Oklahomans are employed by the restaurant industry, and layoffs in the state have topped 65,000. In an industry with notoriously slim profit margins, restaurants have been hard hit economically since March, the organization said.
“Our goal since day one of this crisis has been to help in any way possible,” said Chandy Rice, director of education for the Oklahoma Restaurant Association.
To date, the ORA has awarded 625 grants to laid-off restaurant workers thanks to donations including lead gifts from the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation in Tulsa and the Cresap Family Foundation in Oklahoma City. Their lead donations of $100,000 each launched the fund that has awarded grants in the amounts of $500 and $1,000.
Applicants from the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas have reached more than 2,500 individuals during the application window.