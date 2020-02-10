Tulsa-based NORDAM Group awarded $1M-plus fed contract
NORDAM Group LLC has been awarded a $1,046,046 federal contract for the Richmond, Virginia-based Defense Logistics Agency’s Aviation Unit.
The contract for the Tulsa-based aerospace manufacturing and repair company is for the construction of aircraft window panels.
Defense Logistics Agency is a combat support agency in the U.S. Department of Defense.
Gas prices down 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 in past 2 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 7 cents per gallon to $2.53 over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lund-berg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices responded to falling crude oil costs.
The price at the pump is 19 cents higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.04 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is $3, down a nickel.
Pope to Web companies: Guard against human traffickers’ bait
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis called on internet-based companies Sunday to be vigilant about keeping human traffickers from using electronic communications to entrap victims.
Francis said during his remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that the “plague” of human trafficking “exploits the weakest.” He said research has shown that criminal organizations use the “most modern means of communications to snare their victims with deception.”
The pope said education is needed on the “healthy” use of modern technology and “suppliers of such electronic services must be held to their responsibilities.”
Jobs advertised on the internet have sometimes turned out to be ruses for tricking people who respond into prostitution, slave labor or other forms of exploitation.
Migrants have traveled to wealthy countries, had their passports seized by the human smugglers who brought them, and forced into prostitution or other illegal activities.
Xerox says it will offer $35 billion for HP after rejection
NEW YORK — Xerox said it will raise its offer for computer and printer maker HP to nearly $35 billion after a lower bid was rejected.
Xerox said Monday that it plans to make the offer about March 2. It will consist of $24 per HP share, including $18.40 in cash and 0.149 Xerox shares for each HP share.
In November, HP rejected a roughly $33.5 billion buyout offer from Xerox, saying the bid undervalued HP. HP said at the time that it remained open to exploring other options to combine with Xerox Holdings Corp., best known for its copying machines.
The companies have struggled as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned, and both are cutting costs.
HP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shares in Xerox rose 1.5%, while HP Inc.’s rose 1.8% in midday trading Monday.