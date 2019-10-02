Devon Energy reduces staff by 40 as transformation continues
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. trimmed more staff this week as company leaders reconfigure operations to cut costs while focusing on producing more oil.
A spokesman said Tuesday the company reduced its Oklahoma City workforce by 40.
“Throughout 2019, Devon has made a number of bold strategic moves that will position the company to compete with the best in our industry,” Devon spokesman John Porretto stated in an email Tuesday afternoon. “As we outlined in our second-quarter results, we’re executing at high levels in all parts of our business. We’ve also streamlined some areas of the company as part of our strategy to align costs with our go-forward business.”
Unfortunately, to achieve that alignment, we’ve had to make the difficult decision to adjust staffing levels. Approximately 40 employees in Oklahoma City were impacted this week.”
The reductions come as the company continues through a process begun in February when officials announced plans to transform the company into a pure-play shale oil producer by either selling or spinning off its Canadian oil holdings and operations and its Barnett Shale natural gas holdings and operations.
Company officials in March said they planned to cut about 200 jobs initially at the corporate headquarters in Oklahoma City and that other cuts could be expected periodically as the transformation progressed.
The company sold its Canadian operations in May for $2.8 billion and continues to market its North Texas Barnett Shale assets and operations to potential buyers.
Dentist to provide services Saturday on Free Dentistry Day
Free dental care will be provided Saturday at Southern Hills Dental Care, 3811 E. 51st St.
Dr. Christopher Burke and his team is providing the service in conjunction with Free Dentistry Day, which is dedicated to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. About 108 million Americans have no dental insurance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Cleanings, fillings and extractions will be performed on patients between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southern Hills Dental Care. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 918-933-5260 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
Waste management firm marks expansion in Rogers County
Eco Wood Solutions on Monday marked the expansion of its Oklahoma City operations to a Rogers County facility at 2004 N. 167th E. Ave.
The company diverts waste, such as industrial wood pallets, from landfills and repurposes it into a safe material.
“A primary goal of CIEDA (Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority) is the diversification of our community’s industrial sector and primary job creation,” CIEDA Executive Director John Feary said in a statement. “The announcement of Eco Wood Solutions expanding operations to Rogers County not only broadens our industrial operations but provides a unique sustainability opportunity for northeast Oklahoma’s manufacturing sector. It is a true honor to welcome this fantastic company to Rogers County, and I look forward to many years of continued partnership.”
Eco Wood Solutions is owned and operated by the Bergen Family and Bergen Enterprises, and the company is an extension of the family’s commitment to sustainability throughout Oklahoma, it said.
In addition to providing a wood waste abatement option for businesses, Eco Wood produces items such as PlayZone woodchips, biomass fuel and liquid solidification products.