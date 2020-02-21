Nominations sought for Okmulgee-OSU Institute of Tech
Okmulgee-OSU Institute of Technology is seeking nominations for its Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony and dinner June 12.
Deadline for nominations, which can be made at osuit.edu/nominate, is Feb. 29.
Victoria’s Secret sold as women look elsewhere
NEW YORK — Victoria’s Secret, which once defined sexy with its leggy supermodels prancing around in their bras and oversized angel wings, is being sold as women increasingly look for styles that more realistically fit their body types.
The company’s owner, L Brands, said that the private-equity firm Sycamore Partners will buy 55% of Victoria’s Secret for about $525 million. The Columbus, Ohio, company will keep the remaining 45% stake. After the sale, L Brands will be left with its Bath & Body Works chain and Victoria’s Secret will become a private company.
Les Wexner, who founded the company in 1963, will step down as chairman and CEO after the transaction is completed and become chairman emeritus. Wexner has been grappling with his own troubles, including questions over his ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was indicted on sex-trafficking charges.
The selling price for Victoria’s Secret signifies a marked decline for a brand with hundreds of stores that booked about $7 billion in revenue last year. Shares of L Brands, slid more than 7% Thursday before recovering their losses.
Domino’s Pizza delivers better-than-expected quarter
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Domino’s Pizza said strong carryout sales helped it achieve better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter despite increasing competition from food delivery companies like DoorDash.
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company — which has 17,000 stores worldwide — said Thursday that its fourth-quarter earnings rose 16% to $129.3 million. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $3.13 per share, beating Wall Street’s forecast of $2.98 per share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
U.S. mortgage rates tick up, 30-year reaches 3.49%
WASHINGTON — U.S. mortgage rates rose slightly this week but they remain far below year-ago levels, which has provided a boost to home sales.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage loan rose to 3.49% from 3.47% last week. That is down from 4.35% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage also increased slightly, to 2.99% from 2.97%.
Fears about the economic impact of China’s viral outbreak have caused investors to snap up U.S. Treasury securities, often seen as a safe haven in the event of an economic downturn. That has pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury note sharply lower this year. Mortgage rates typically follow the yield on the 10-year note.
The rate for a 5-year adjustable mortgage was 3.25% versus 3.28% last week.
CBS streaming to grow with Viacom, Paramount videos
NEW YORK — ViacomCBS is planning a new streaming service that will combine the existing CBS All Access service with Paramount movies and shows from Viacom channels such as MTV and BET.
The move had been expected since CBS and Viacom combined in August to better compete in the increasingly competitive streaming environment.
CBS was one of the first media companies to launch its own streaming service. Its $6-a-month service CBS All Access includes original programming such as new “Star Trek” series and a revival of “The Twilight Zone.” The service also has old and current broadcast shows.
Since then, Disney launched its $7-a-month Disney Plus service, while Comcast’s NBCUniversal and AT&T’s WarnerMedia have services coming, tapping movies and shows from their channels and production studios. The companies are all trying to challenge Netflix, Amazon and other established players in the streaming arena as their channels face challenges from people ditching cable TV subscriptions.
In a call Thursday with investors, CEO Bob Bakish said ViacomCBS plans to add “substantial content” to CBS All Access to create a “combined ‘House of Brand’ product.”
That means adding content from Viacom properties Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, BET and Smithsonian and movies from the Paramount library.