ALDI expands curbside grocery pickup after pilot program
ALDI is expanding its curbside grocery pickup after a successful pilot program in select markets, the grocery store business said.
Curbside pickup will be available in nearly 600 ALDI stores across the country by the end of July.
“Our curbside grocery pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. “We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone.”
ALDI has stores in Tulsa, Owasso and Broken Arrow, which are offering the service.
At shop.ALDI.us, customers can access the full selection of ALDI products. To find the nearest ALDI store that offers curbside grocery pickup, visit shop.ALDI.us or open the ALDI mobile app.
TEDC starts resource program to help small businesses
The Tulsa Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) has launched the Small Business University program to help small businesses strengthen their practices in lieu of COVID-19 pandemic.
It will provide online instruction and technical assistance from local professionals, allowing business owners to create overall strategies, manage their business through assessing financial performance and create marketing and sales plans tied to revenue projections.
The program is free and open to companies that do not already have access to a support network. Companies that are interested in Small Business University may complete a confidential, online assessment at TEDCnet.com.
“We’ve considered creating this program for a while, and the crisis created by COVID-19 really brought home the importance of ensuring Tulsa area companies are strong and resilient,” TEDC CEO Rose Washington said in a statement. “Our hope is that, with assistance from local experts, we can help companies come out of the current crisis stronger than ever.”
Shelley Cadamy, a longtime economic development professional and business strategist, is leading the new effort.
“Small business has always been the heart of the Oklahoma economy,” she said in a statement. “I’m honored to do this important work, especially now.”
U.S. mortgage rates hit record low for third consecutive week
BALTIMORE — Rates on 30-year mortgages have fallen to record lows for the third consecutive week as inflation remains muted in a weakened economy, even in the face of persistent demand from homebuyers
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 3.03%, down from 3.07% last week and 3.13% two weeks prior. These were the lowest levels since Freddie Mac began tracking averages in 1971. The rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also dropped to 2.51%, from 2.56%, last week. That average is down from 3.22% a year ago.
Rates are making homes more affordable as potential buyers, who had been shut in, appear to be returning to the market. Pending home sales jumped a record 44.3% in May as a comeback appears to be building in the sector, according to the National Association of Realtors.