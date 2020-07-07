Activity in services sector shows record rebound in June
WASHINGTON — Activity in the U.S. services sector rebounded strongly last month, but those gains are now being threatened by the resurgence of coronavirus cases in many parts of the country.
The Institute for Supply Management said Monday that its service sector index rose to 57.1 in June, up from a reading of 45.4 in May. Any reading above 50 means that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is expanding.
The June advance was 11.5-percentage points higher than the May reading. It was the largest percentage-point gain in the history of the services index which goes back to 1997. The April decline in the index had been the biggest point drop on record. Before the April and May setbacks, the index had been in expansion territory for 122 months.
Last week, ISM reported that its manufacturing index rebounded to a reading of 52.6 after registering big declines in the two previous months.
The reading for the services index was better than expected but still left concerns about what rising virus cases could do to efforts by restaurants, bars and other service businesses to stay open.
“We believe the recovery will progress at a slower pace compared to this initial, snap-back phase,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics. “The concerning trajectory of the virus in recent weeks will be the key impediment constraining the recovery as many states have now paused or rolled back their reopening plans due to a spike in cases.”
Facebook, others block requests on Hong Kong user data
HONG KONG — Social media platforms and messaging apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter will deny law enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong as they assess the effect of a new national security law enacted last week.
Facebook and its messaging app WhatsApp said in separate statements Monday that they would freeze the review of government requests for user data in Hong Kong, “pending further assessment of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with international human rights experts.”
The policy changes follow the rollout last week of laws that prohibit what Beijing views as secessionist, subversive or terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in the city’s internal affairs. The legislation criminalizes some pro-democracy slogans like the widely used “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our time,” which the Hong Kong government has deemed has separatist connotations.
Israeli airline El Al reaches bailout deal with government
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli airline El Al said Monday it had reached a bailout deal with the Israeli government that could lead to its nationalization after being crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline had been in talks on a rescue package for weeks after suffering from the steep decline in air travel sparked by the virus. Since the outbreak, it has suspended passenger flights indefinitely and carried out scores of layoffs.
Under the deal, the company will receive loans of $250 million, most of which will be guaranteed by the state. The company is expected to raise an additional $150 million by selling shares that, if they aren’t sold entirely to the public, will be bought by the state. The agreement awaits approval by a parliamentary committee.
“This evening the first step was taken to return El Al to the runway,” said Transportation Minister Miri Regev. “We will work to assist the company during the interim as is needed with the aim of protecting Israel’s aviation independence.”
The company was previously state-owned until it was privatized more than 15 years ago. It has struggled repeatedly over the years, including with the arrival in Israel of international low-cost carriers.