Home starts for Tulsa area rise more than 23%
Area home construction for July increased 23.1 percent over the same period a year ago.
A total of 245 homes were started last month, compared to 199 for July of 2018, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
For the year, home construction is up 9.98%, going from 1,572 homes in 2018 to 1,729 this year.
Tulsa had the most starts for July with 52, ahead of Broken Arrow (41), Bixby (25) and unincorporated Wagoner County (20).
Through the first seven months, Tulsa also led all area cities with 349 starts, 76 more than Broken Arrow and 97 more than unincorporated Wagoner County.
Richmond Plaza gets lease from software firm
A local software company is moving its headquarters to Richmond Plaza.
DRD, a full-service ANSYS software distributor, has leased 8,200 square feet of office space at 4200 E. Skelly Drive, CBRE real estate announced. DRD will occupy the space beginning Nov. 1, starting a seven-year lease.
The company currently occupies 5,500 square feet of space at 5506 S. Lewis Avenue. That space is expected to go on the market later this year.
DRD’s decision to expand coincides with new operations recently opened in Minneapolis and Houston. DRD Technology offers software and consulting. The additional space gives the company room to add staff and quick access to Interstate 44.
“The decision to move their headquarters signals DRD’s commitment to growing the company in Tulsa,” Carrie Claiborne, of CBRE’s office leasing team, said in a statement. “The upgraded space and location will give them a leg up on recruiting new talent, and the extra square footage will allow them to continue to expand.”
Claiborne represented DRD in the lease.
Consumer price index increases in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in July, pushed higher by more expensive gas, medical care and housing.
The consumer price index increased 1.8% compared with a year earlier, up from 1.6% in June, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices moved up 0.3% in July and 2.2% from a year ago.
The figures suggest that inflation is picking up slightly, though it remains modest. The economy is in its 11th year of growth, unemployment is low, and wages are growing modestly. These are trends that typically accelerate price gains. But many companies are reluctant to charge more in the face of online and global competition.
While last month’s price gains were modest, they were widespread. Clothing prices increased 0.4%, used car and truck prices moved up 0.9%, and prescription drug costs rose 0.4%. Airline fares jumped 2.3%.
Rents rose 0.3% and are up 3.5% in the past year. Hotel stays have gotten 4.6% more expensive in the past year.