2019 area home construction total highest in 13 years
Tulsa-area home construction last year was at its highest level since 2007.
A total of 3,080 houses were built in the area in 2019, the most since 4,303 were built in ‘07, according to data from Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly.
The 2019 total also was 17.6% higher than the previous year.
For the year, Broken Arrow led in housing starts with 589, followed by Tulsa (564), unincorporated Wagoner County (423) and unincorporated Rogers County (258).
December area home construction was up 56% over the same period a year ago, going from 150 in 2018 to 234.
Broken Arrow had the most starts for the month with 49. Unincorporated Wagoner County was second with 30, followed by Tulsa with 29 and unincorporated Rogers County with 23.
Tulsa Tech to hold open house Thursday at Glenpool High
Tulsa Tech’s Foundations of Manufacturing Class is holding an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenpool High School.
The event will showcase new classrooms and shops established through a partnership with Tulsa-based AAON Inc. and Glenpool High School.
Available to Glenpool juniors and seniors as an elective, the program engages students within different aspects of the manufacturing process, including automated design and machining, robotics, blueprints and welding.
Honda recalls 2.4M old vehicles to replace air bag inflators
DETROIT — Honda is recalling 2.4 million older vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The recall covers certain Honda and Acura vehicles from the 1996 to 2003 model years.
Honda says that unlike previous recalls, the inflators involved do not contain volatile ammonium nitrate.
Replacement parts aren’t yet available and Honda says repairs won’t start for about a year.
Other versions of Takata inflators used ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion and inflate air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity and blow apart a metal canister, hurling shrapnel. At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured.
Contracting firm recognized for work on BA facility
Tulsa’s Fleming Construction Group has been recognized by the Oklahoma Association of General Contractors.
Fleming won the OAGC Build Oklahoma Award in the industrial projects ($10 million-$20 million) category for its work last year on a 73,000-square-foot facility for Alfa Lava in Broken Arrow. The company completed the job in 12 months with zero onsite safety incidents.
Forbes Media: OKC law firm makes top corporate list
Forbes Media recently named Oklahoma City-based Crowe & Dunlevy to its inaugural list of America’s Top Corporate Law Firms.
Forbes Media partnered with market research company Statista to create its first list of top U.S. corporate law firms. Of the thousands of corporate law firms in the country, 243 were recognized. Additionally, Crowe & Dunlevy is one of 30 firms on the list led by a female managing partner.