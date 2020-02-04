Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma layoffs reported
The Chicago-based parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma has eliminated about 400 middle-management positions in five states, including Oklahoma.
The layoffs by Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) also affected locations in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico and Texas, according to an email from Lauren Cusick, a spokeswoman from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma’s headquarters in Tulsa.
HCSC made the move to reduce organizational redundancy and improve decision making, it said.
“To best serve our customers now and into the future of the rapidly changing health care landscape, we’ve re-balanced our resources to meet the diverse needs of our customers, provider partners and other stakeholders,” the email read.
The company declined to say how many people in each state lost their jobs — it employs about 1,100 in Oklahoma — although it added the reductions amounted to less than 1.7% of HCSC’s entire workforce, which numbers more than 24,000.
In 2020, HCSC plans to add about 1,000 new jobs in customer and provider service, technology and digital capabilities.
No further layoffs are planned.
Google 4Q revenue grew, but not enough for Wall Street
SAN FRANCISCO — Google’s revenue grew, but Wall Street wanted more.
Parent company Alphabet’s stock fell nearly 5% after financial results came out Monday, even as profits rose 19% and beat expectations for the last three months of the year.
Helped by lower taxes, Alphabet said Monday it earned $10.7 billion, or $15.35 per share, more than the $12.49 a share analysts polled by FactSet were expecting. Net revenue, after subtracting advertising costs, was $37.6 billion, up 18% from a year ago. But analysts were looking for $38.4 billion.
This was the second rocky quarter in a row for the online search leader. Its third quarter brought higher-than-expected revenue but a profit shortfall due to higher spending on new hires, data centers and other expenses.
While Google is still the clear leader in the digital advertising market, it is seeing growing competition from the likes of Facebook and Amazon.
Google — and with it, Alphabet — makes the majority of its money from selling targeted advertising across the web, apps and Google products including its search engine and video streaming site YouTube.
Adams Building transformation lauded by preservation office
The rehabilitation of the Adams Building, 403 S. Cheyenne Ave., has been chosen to receive a Citation of Merit from the Oklahoma Historical Society’s State Historic Preservation Office.
Selected for their involvement in the project were Oklahoma-based 403 Cheyenne, LLC, and two Kansas City, Mo.-based companies: Rosin Preservation, the project’s historic preservation consultant, and Rosemann & Associates, the architect of record.
Rose Rock Development Partners, which owns 403 Cheyenne LLC, transformed the former 1920s hotel into the Adams Apartments and a ground-floor restaurant.
The Citation of Merit is awarded quarterly to individuals, organizations, agencies and firms that have made important contributions in the preservation of Oklahoma’s heritage. The nomination was received in January and approved by the Historic Preservation Committee of the Oklahoma Historical Society’s Board of Directors.
Bixby apartments sell to Minnesota company
A Bixby apartment complex has been sold.
Timberland Partners V, LLP has purchased Encore on Memorial, 7860 E. 126th St. South, for $25.588 million, according to Tulsa County land records.
Timberland Partners V, LLP is a Minnesota limited liability partnership.