People line up as casinos in Missouri begin to reopen
O’FALLON, Mo. — Casinos are beginning to reopen in Missouri after a more than two-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus, and it was clear Monday that many people were eager to gamble.
Nearly 100 people lined up awaiting the 9 a.m. reopening of Lumiere Place casino in downtown St. Louis, including many older adults, most wearing masks, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. According to state health department data, 579 of the 772 people in Missouri who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, were age 70 or older.
Darryl Foster, 54, told the newspaper he wasn’t worried about the virus.
“I look at it like it is what it is,” Foster, of St. Louis, said. “If it’s gonna get you, it’s gonna get you.”
In the Kansas City area, gambling was resuming at Ameristar, Argosy, Isle of Capri and Harrah’s, after the order suspending operations expired. The Kansas City Star reported that several casinos would operate at a limited capacity and some amenities such as live entertainment and buffets would remain closed.
Mike Leara, chairman of the Missouri Gaming Commission, told the Star that the state’s 13 casinos and the commission reached agreement calling for enhanced cleaning, closing down every other slot machine, requiring masks for employees and other measures. The commission had suspended the casino licenses March 17 as the coronavirus began to spread.
“One of the toughest parts of this decision was putting 9,000 people out of work,” Leara said.
Survey: U.S. factories sink in May for third straight month
WASHINGTON — American factories slowed for the third consecutive month in May as they continued to sustain economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index came in at 43.1 last month after registering 41.5 in April. Anything below 50 signals that U.S. manufacturers are in retreat.
New orders, production, hiring and new export orders all fell in May but at a slower pace than they did in April.The pandemic and the lockdowns, and travel restrictions meant to combat it, have brought economic activity to a near-standstill. U.S. gross domestic product fell at a 5% annual rate from January-March and is expected to drop at a record-busting 40% rate from April-June.The results were about what economists expected.
Publishers sue Internet Archive over scanning of books
NEW YORK — Four of the country’s biggest publishers have sued a digital library for copyright infringement, alleging that the Internet Archive has illegally offered more than a million scanned works to the public, including such favorites as Toni Morrison’s “Song of Solomon,” Malcolm Gladwell’s “Blink” and Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road.”“Without any license or any payment to authors or publishers, Internet Archive scans print books, uploads these illegally scanned books to its servers, and distributes verbatim digital copies of the books in whole via public-facing websites,” according to papers filed Monday in federal court Monday in New York.
“With just a few clicks, any Internet-connected user can download complete digital copies of in-copyright books.”
In March, the Internet Archive announced it had established a “National Emergency Library” in response to the coronavirus outbreak that had shut down most of the country’s schools and libraries.
According to the Archive, the emergency library would support “remote teaching, research activities, independent scholarship, and intellectual stimulation” with free digital materials.
“We hope that authors will support our effort to ensure temporary access to their work in this time of crisis,” according to a statement on the archive’s web site, www.archive.org. The emergency library is scheduled to last at least through the end of June. The archive also provides free access to more than 1 million older, public domain books that are not bound by copyright law.