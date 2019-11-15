Home sales in Tulsa area rise more than 6% in October
Sales of Tulsa-area homes were 6.58% higher in October than the same month a year ago.
A total of 1,457 were sold during the month compared to last year’s total of 1,367 for October, according to data from the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
Average days on market to sale decreased 12.36%, going from 45.58 days in October 2018 to 39.95 days last month. New listings were up 2.17% and average sale price was down 1.04%.
Rogers County freshmen to gather Friday for pathways event
CLAREMORE — A program designed to help 900 Rogers County freshmen chart their future is scheduled here Friday.
Backed by the Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority, Northeast Tech and Rogers State University, RoCo Rally is set from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Carolyn Taylor Center at Rogers State University, 1701 W. Will Rogers Blvd.
Its goal is to provide students with opportunities and career pathway insights, whether they plan to attend CareerTech, go to college or start a career. They will learn from educators, business owners and local industry experts about career options and the skills and training needed to be successful.
Structured to aid schools in meeting their yearly ICAP (individual career academic plan) requirements, RoCo Rally will be divided into workshops covering topics such as social media etiquette, financial planning, career action plans, personality assessments and interview skills. Additionally, students will attend two panel discussions highlighting career opportunities in health care, manufacturing, insurance and tourism.