$100,000 Google grant awarded to MidAmerica Park
MidAmerica Industrial Park recently received a $100,000 Google Community Grant through the MidAmerica STEM Alliance to assist area school districts with their COVID-19 rapid response.
MAIP works closely with Mayes County school districts as a partner on STEM education efforts. Together with Google, whose Oklahoma data center is in the park, MidAmerica explored options to aid in responding to the districts’ new distance learning challenges.
“We are proud to partner with MidAmerica and school districts across the region to support their distance learning efforts during these challenging times,” Andrew Silvestri, Google’s head of data center policy and community development, said in a statement.
“We believe Google’s community grant program will reap long-term benefits. As an Oklahoma company, supporting local students now is an investment in the state and our future workforce.”
U.S. employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April
BALTIMORE — U.S. employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April — a deep economic hole that was created by the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the pandemic.
The Labor Department also said in a Tuesday report that job openings plummeted and hiring all but disappeared in April. The number of available jobs fell 16% from March, to 5 million. Hires declined 31% to 3.5 million.
The grim April — which followed an even bleaker March with 11.5 million layoffs — suggests that the economy could take time to recover nearly a decade’s worth of gains that vanished in about 60 days. Hiring did rebound in May as 2.5 million jobs were added on net, the government said in a separate report Friday. But those gains appeared to reflect temporarily laid-off employees returning to work and increases in people with part-time jobs, rather than an economy at full throttle.
The Tuesday report shows how employers responded quickly to the pandemic by furloughing or laying off workers in March, though that slowed the following month as consumer spending appeared to bottom out and even recover slightly. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, or JOLTS, details overall hiring and job separation figures, while the monthly jobs data reflects net changes.
SageNet to upgrade satellite network Phillips 66 locations
SageNet, a Tulsa-based managed network services and cybersecurity solutions provider, has been selected to upgrade and expand the SCADA satellite network that serves more than 700 Phillips 66 locations throughout the United States.
Phillips 66 is a diversified U.S. energy manufacturing and logistics company based in Houston.
SageNet has entered into a five-year contract extension and to provide satellite services for the Phillips 66 SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) network, which is used to monitor the company’s more than 12,000 miles of operated pipelines and 64 terminal locations.
SageNet also will coordinate installation and maintenance of the satellite VSAT sites and upgrade the Phillips 66 SCADA network to the industry’s leading satellite technology, SkyEdge II-c VSAT platform.
