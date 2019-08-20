Discount store Five Below sets grand opening in September
Discount retail chain Five Below has scheduled a grand opening at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 for its store at 8722 E. 71st St., according to the company’s website.
Five Below, whose sales target children and teens, sells products costing up to $5.
The publicly traded company has more than 800 stores in 36 states, including the Oklahoma City metro and Stillwater in Oklahoma, according to its website.
Area home sales and prices increase in July
Area homes sold quicker in July than they did the same month a year ago.
The average days on market to sale was 36.71 days compared to 41.02 days in July 2018, a decrease of 10.5%.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
Home sales increased 3.12%, going from 1,601 to 1,651.
The average sale price rose from $176,508 to $191,752, a rise of 8.64%. The end-of-month inventory fell nearly 30%, going from 8,414 to 5,950.
Tulsa company closes on $400 million private equity fund
Tulsa-based Argonaut Private Equity announced Monday the final closing of Argonaut Private Equity Fund IV, or APE IV, a $400 million fund focused on pursuing disciplined investments across the industrial, manufacturing and energy services and products sectors in middle America.
The fund reached its hard cap of $400 million and is off to a strong start with more than $120 million of equity capital deployed across four portfolio companies.
“Since holding our first close last year, Argonaut has made investments in multiple platform companies across our target sectors and continues to seek out highly capable management teams wanting to partner and execute on growth initiatives,” Steve Mitchell, CEO and managing director of Argonaut, said in a statement.
Since its founding in 2002, Argonaut has deployed more than $3 billion of capital across over 100 direct investments.
Target launching private label in fight for grocery share
NEW YORK — Target is making its largest foray into a private food label next month as it attempts to energize grocery sales.
On Sept. 15, 650 products will appear on store shelves under the brand “Good & Gather.” That will expand to 2,000 products by late next year.
Target is phasing out its house food brands, called Archer Farms and Simply Balanced, and reducing its Market Pantry line. The company expects that Good & Gather to be a multibillion dollar business by the end of next year.
The goods sold under the new brand range from pastas and meat to milk and eggs. Target said Monday that the products will not have artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup.
The launch builds on Target’s food and beverage business momentum, which includes seven straight quarters of sales growth at established stores and six straight quarters of market share growth with gains across almost every category of food.
It’s also part of a broader effort to expand in house brands, such as the children’s clothing label Cat & Jack and men’s clothing brand Goodfellow & Co. By the end of 2019, Target will have more than 25 exclusive brands.