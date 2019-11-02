U.S. economy defies odds with a solid job gains
A solid October jobs report on Friday spotlighted the surprising durability of the U.S. economy in the face of persistent trade conflicts and a global slowdown.
The economy managed to add 128,000 jobs last month even though tens of thousands of workers were temporarily counted as unemployed because of the now-settled strike against General Motors. What’s more, the government revised up its combined estimate of job growth for August and September by a robust 95,000.
Though the unemployment rate ticked up from 3.5% to 3.6% in October, it’s still near a five-decade low.
And for a second straight month, average hourly wages rose a decent, if less than spectacular, 3% from a year ago.
The report from the Labor Department suggested that the economy has enough strength to keep expanding despite the threats from overseas, political tensions at home, a downturn in manufacturing and a chronic gap between the wealthiest Americans and everyone else.
Google buys Fitbit for about $2.1 billion
Google, the company that helped make it fun to just sit around surfing the web, is jumping into the fitness-tracker business with both feet, buying Fitbit for about $2.1 billion.
The deal could put Google in direct competition with Apple and Samsung in the highly competitive market for smartwatches and other wearable electronics. But it also raises questions about privacy and Google’s dominance in the tech industry.
The company’s announcement Friday came with a promise that it won’t sell ads using the intimate health data that Fitbit devices collect.
Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable fitness technology, making a range of devices that have become pop-culture accessories, from basic trackers that count how many steps you take each day to smartwatches that display messages and notifications from phones.
They can track activities such as running, cycling and swimming and record heart rates and sleep patterns. Fitbit typically asks for date of birth, gender, height and weight to help with such things as estimating calories burned. Some people use Fitbit’s app to record what they eat and how much water they drink. Women can track their periods.
Fitbit has 28 million active users worldwide and has sold more than 100 million devices.
Exxon Mobil’s profits fall 49% in third quarter
Exxon Mobil’s profits fell dramatically in the third quarter as the company was hurt by lower prices for crude oil and natural gas. The Texas oil giant reported $3.17 billion in profits in the third quarter Friday, down 49% from the same time last year.
Total revenue was $65.05 billion, down 15% from the same time last year.
Oil prices have suffered due to a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and China, which has raised concerns about a global economic slowdown.
Natural gas prices have also been low as a glut of the fuel in the U.S. floods the market.
Despite falling prices, Exxon’s oil production rose 3% to 3.9 million barrels per day, driven primarily by growth in the Permian Basin. Production in the Permian was up 72% compared with the same time last year, the company said.