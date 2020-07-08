Exercise Coach venue to open Wednesday in Tulsa
An Exercise Coach location is scheduled to open Wednesday at 8917 S. Yale Ave.
Tulsa residents Chris and Sally Cannizzaro will open the franchise, which is known as a “smart fitness studio” because of its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment.
“We are different from big box gyms as our boutique fitness studios have always been small, private and super clean,” Brian Cygan, Exercise Coach founder and CEO, said in a statement. “This remains our core offering. Additionally, we have adapted our already hygienic studio environment policy to further mitigate contagion for clients and staff.”
Judge rejects Dakota Access emergency order
FARGO, N.D. — A federal judge Tuesday rejected a request for an emergency order to delay the process of shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline while attorneys appeal a ruling to shutter the pipeline during the course of an environmental review.
Pipeline attorneys filed the motion — along with a notice of appeal — late Monday after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled to stop the flow of oil by Aug. 5. In denying the request for an expedited ruling, Boasberg said he will schedule a status hearing to discuss scheduling when he receives the Dakota Access motion to keep the pipeline running.
Boasberg ordered the pipeline shuttered while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers fulfills his demand to conduct a more extensive environmental review than the one that allowed the pipeline to start moving oil on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation three years ago. Boasberg cited the “potential harm” that the pipeline could cause before the Corps finishes its survey
Dakota Access attorney William Scherman said in his motion filed Monday that shutting down the pipeline requires a number of time-consuming and expensive steps that would take “well more” than 30 days.
Jan Hasselman, the EarthJustice attorney representing Standing Rock and other tribes who have signed onto the lawsuit, said in a court filing that the proposed “rushed briefing schedule” wasn’t appropriate because it would not have given attorneys a chance to argue the motion in court.
The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the reservation. The tribe draws its water from the river and fears pollution. Backers of the pipeline say it’s state-of-the-art equipment that has functioned for three years without any issues.
Major retailers to states: Mandate face masks now
NEW YORK — Retailers have a message for state governors: Please make everyone wear a face mask.
The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Target, Home Depot and other major chains, believes that the hodgepodge of rules around the country have created confusion for shoppers and that has led to conflict between customers and workers trying to enforce store rules.
The National Governors Association said Tuesday that its members are discussing the letter and others like it from different retail groups.
Social media is full of videos capturing clashes between those who are asked to wear masks and employees who are under orders to make sure people wear them.
“Retailers are alarmed with the instances of hostility and violence front-line employees are experiencing by a vocal minority of customers,” said RILA President Brian Dodge.
In a letter to the National Governors Association this week, the RILA asked governors to require face masks when in public or while shopping. Fewer than half of U.S. states require masks in public places, according to the RILA.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover their mouth and nose when around other people to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.