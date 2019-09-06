Frontier to end Tulsa service for several months in early November
Budget carrier Frontier Airlines will suspend service from Tulsa International Airport in November, an airport spokesman said.
Frontier flights scheduled through Nov. 11 are expected to return at an undetermined date in the spring, spokesman Andrew Pierini said. Currently, Frontier has nonstop flights to Denver and Orlando, Florida, he said.
Since returning to the Tulsa market in 2017, the airline also has ventured into a number of other markets, including San Diego, San Jose, California, San Antonio and Washington, D.C.
Long-term mortgage rates dip; 30-year at 3-year low of 3.49%
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, with the average on the key 30-year loan reaching its lowest point in nearly three years.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on the 30-year mortgage declined to 3.49% from 3.58% last week. The average rate hasn’t been that low since October 2016. A year ago, it stood at 4.54%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 3% from 3.06% last week.
Mortgage rates have fallen sharply as a slowing global economy and tensions from the trade war between the U.S. and China have caused interest rates on government bonds to tumble. The yields on government bonds influence long-term mortgage rates.
Lower mortgage rates should help homebuyers, but low inventories and high prices that have consistently eclipsed wage growth have restrained sales growth.
Survey: U.S. businesses added a solid 195,000 jobs in August
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added a healthy 195,000 jobs last month, a sign companies are still hiring at a solid pace despite the Trump administration’s trade war with China.
Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that hiring occurred broadly among small, medium-sized and large businesses, compared with recent months when large firms had dominated. Health care, restaurants and hotels, and professional services all added jobs at a robust pace. Manufacturing added 8,000, despite other data that shows factory output is contracting.
Strong hiring can fuel solid growth in consumer spending, the primary driver of the economy. That would propel growth even as businesses have cut back on spending and exports have fallen amid the trade war.
The ADP figures don’t include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government’s official report, which is scheduled to be released Friday. Economists expect that report will show 160,000 jobs were added.