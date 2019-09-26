Committees finish work in GM talks, top bargainers take over
DETROIT — Contract talks between General Motors and striking United Auto Workers took a big step toward an agreement Wednesday when committees finished their work and sent it to the top bargainers.
The move is a sign that contract talks are getting close to finishing. It means that minor issues largely are resolved, and a few bargainers for both sides will now try to come to terms on wages, use of temporary workers and other contentious issues.
UAW Vice President Terry Dittes outlined the development in a letter to members. He says the union presented material to GM and is waiting for a response.
The strike by about 49,000 workers is in its 10th day. It has halted production at more than 30 GM factories nationwide.
U.S. new home sales climbed a healthy 7.1% in August
U.S. new home sales jumped 7.1% in August, as low mortgage rates pull buyers into the housing market.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new homes sales increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 713,000, up from a revised 666,000 in July. So far this year, sales have risen a healthy 6.4%.
Trade tensions and slower economic growth have pushed down interest rates, helping homebuyers for the moment. But new construction has yet to meet the demand from likely buyers, so the sales gains could translate into higher prices.
August’s average sales price rose 6.1% from a year ago to $404,200, a record level not adjusted for inflation. Economists say there was a shortage of affordable homes available for purchase.
“Sales of entry-level homes, priced below $200,000 accounted for only 10.0 percent of total, as builders remained focused on the upper end of the market,” said George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.
Best Buy digs deeper into health care tech for elderly
NEW YORK — Best Buy Co. says it plans to expand its remote health monitoring services for seniors, including sensors that can be worn on their arms, to 5 million from 1 million in five years.
The company’s push into the $3.5 trillion U.S. health care market is essential to its goal of reaching $50 billion in annual revenue by 2025.
The Minneapolis-based chain says health care technology is a $50 billion market. It says that two out of three seniors live with two or more chronic conditions and many want to stay at home.
Last year, Best Buy spent $800 million on its acquisition on GreatCall Inc., which sells mobile phones and emergency response systems for the elderly.
It revealed its five-year growth plan at its investor meeting Wednesday.
Arby’s parent Inspire Brands buys Jimmy John’s Sandwiches
ATLANTA — The parent company of Arby’s is buying Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, hoping to reverse sluggish sales at the chain.
Atlanta-based Inspire Brands said Wednesday the acquisition will make it the fourth-largest restaurant company in the U.S., with annual sales of $14 billion and 11,200 restaurants. Inspire also owns Sonic, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco.
Jimmy John’s founder and chairman, Jimmy John Liautaud, will step down and become an adviser to Inspire’s board. James North, Jimmy John’s president and CEO, will serve as president and report to Inspire CEO Paul Brown.
Liautaud has been a liability for Jimmy John’s in recent years. Actor Mark Hammill is among those who have called for a boycott of Jimmy John’s on Twitter after social media photos showed Liautaud posing with an elephant and a leopard he had killed on hunting trips.
Jimmy John’s sales totaled $2.15 billion in 2018. That was flat from 2017 and up 1% from 2016 even though Jimmy John’s added 156 stores in that period, according to Technomic, a restaurant data firm.