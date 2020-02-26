Public input sought for downtown development survey
The public is invited to share their thoughts about downtown Tulsa’s development in a survey conducted by the Downtown Coordinating Council.
The survey is meant to inform city leaders as they plan for the DCC’s transition from a public to a private, nonprofit entity. The goal is to better understand what people want from downtown in terms of services and amenities and what role they believe the new DCC should play in making that a reality.
The DCC is responsible for providing supplemental maintenance, beautification and public safety services within the Tulsa Stadium Improvement District, which includes all properties within the Inner Dispersal Loop.
The survey can be found in English and Spanish at www.downtowntulsasurvey.com. Paper copies of the survey can be found at the Central, Rudisill, and Kendall Whittier libraries.
Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem
DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.
The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position. U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case.
The problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn’t know of any crashes.
Dealers will update software to fix the problem.
Mastercard names insider Michael Miebach as new CEO
Mastercard is naming an insider as its new CEO.
Michael Miebach, who is currently the company’s chief product officer, will takeover for CEO Ajay Banga to start 2021. Banja will become the company’s executive chairman, replacing the retiring Richard Haythornthwaite.
Miebach will also get a seat on the board at the company, based in Purchase, New York.
The Tuesday announcement comes a day after Mastercard Inc. said that first-quarter revenue growth might be about 2 to 3 percentage points lower than previously predicted due to the viral outbreak in China.
Shares fell 2.1% in premarket trading.
Banks made $233.1 billion in profits in 2019, regulator says
NEW YORK — The banking industry collectively made $233.1 billion in profits in 2019, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Tuesday, the industry’s second-most profitable year ever.
The slight drop in profits from 2018 is due to the drop in interest rates, which happened in the second half of last year. The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate three times, in an effort to shore up the U.S. economy, which was facing difficulties from the U.S.-China trade war and a slowing manufacturing sector.
The small drop in profits is the first time the banking industry saw a full-year drop in profits since 2013.
The impact of interest rates were more noticeable in the fourth quarter. Bank profits in the last three months of the year were down nearly 7% from a year earlier, mostly due lower interest income.
The FDIC’s look at the banking industry reflects a healthy — and incredibly profitable — industry. The number of “problem banks,” or banks that are at risk of failing, fell to 51 in the fourth quarter. That’s the lowest number of problem banks since 2006, right before the financial crisis.