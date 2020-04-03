Grand River Dam Authority honored nationally for electric utility reliability
For the second time in three years, the Grand River Dam Authority has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability.
It comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
“Community-owned public power utilities have an excellent record when it comes to reliability,” the association’s Senior Director of Energy and Environmental Services Alex Hofmann said in a statement. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
GRDA received the recognition primarily for its reliability record among its distribution customers in the MidAmerica Industrial Park between Chouteau and Pryor. Based on data, GRDA ranks in the top 25% of utilities for System Average Interruption Duration Index. GRDA also received this recognition in 2018. In April 2019, APPA also designated GRDA as a platinum level Reliable Public Power Provider utility.
Nissan recalls vehicles to replace air bags
DETROIT — Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
The vehicles have air bags with volatile ammonium nitrate that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. But they have a moisture-absorbing chemical that was supposed to make them safe. U.S. safety regulators are to determine whether all inflators with the drying agent have to be recalled.
The Nissan recall covers certain 2012 to 2017 Nissan NV Cargo and Passenger vans, the 2013 to 2015 Nissan Titan pickup and Armada large SUV, and the 2011 and 2012 Infiniti QX56 SUV.
Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say Takata packed in too much ammonium nitrate propellant while manufacturing the inflators.
Nissan will notify owners later this month and dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflator with one made by a different company.
Takata had until the end of last year to prove that the inflators with the drying agent were safe, or NHTSA was to order them all to be recalled. NHTSA has not made a decision yet. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from a NHTSA spokesman.
So far, at least 25 people have died worldwide after being hit by shrapnel from Takata air bag inflators, and more than 300 have been injured.