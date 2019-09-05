Sand Springs Stage store to be converted to Gordmans store
SAND SPRINGS — Plans are underway to convert a Stage department store in to a Gordmans in the spring of 2020.
Gordmans is an “off-price” department store owned by Stage. Stage spokeswoman Blakeley Graham said the store at 651 E. Charles Page Boulevard will close for a period leading up to the opening of the Gordmans store. The conversion from Stage to Gordmans reportedly takes less than two weeks.
Graham said all current associates will be offered jobs with Gordmans and more will be hired during job fairs early next year.
“Stage has been converting a number of its stores because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings,” Graham said in a statement.
The store moved into its current location from a space in a shopping center on Charles Page Boulevard in 2017.
Gordmans offers brands including Levi’s, Guess for clothes and shoes, home décor, accessories, cosmetics and more.
Two Tulsa Gordmans locations closed in 2017.
Avion Aero opens maintenance facility at OKC airport
OKLAHOMA CITY — Avion Aero Holdings LLC recently signed a long-term lease for the use of a 30,000 square-foot hangar at Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City and is now open for business.
Avion Aero is the state’s only Astra, Beechcraft, Cessna, Cirrus, Diamond and Piper aircraft specialized maintenance facility.
It offers everything from oil and filter changes to annual inspections to scheduled and unscheduled aircraft maintenance. Its turbine aircraft specialties include the Cessna Citation (510, 525, 560, 680 and 750 series) and the Beechcraft King Air (90, 200 and 300 series).
The owners, Sho Kassam and Justin Covalt, said the central Oklahoma location should save local aircraft owners time and money when they need services.
Union Pacific railroad trims volume outlook for rest of 2019
OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific says it expects to haul less freight in the second half of the year than previously predicted.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said Wednesday the volume of cars, construction materials, grain and imported goods it will haul in the second half of the year will likely be down by a mid-single-digit percentage.
The analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted Union Pacific’s volume will fall 3.8% in the third quarter.
Union Pacific said in July it expected to haul about 2% less freight during the second half of the year.
Union Pacific has been working to streamline operations and reduce costs, so it should be able to at least partly offset the decline.