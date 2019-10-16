Omaha-based Scooter’s Coffee to open second Tulsa location
A Nebraska coffee chain is opening its second Tulsa location.
Omaha-based Scooter’s Coffee is scheduled to open a roughly 500-square-foot drive-through venue at 6079 S. Memorial Drive in late December or early January, a company spokeswoman said.
Tulsa’s other Scooter’s is at 6954 S. Lewis Ave., a franchise location. The new one is company-owned, the spokeswoman said.
Founded in 1998, Scooter’s has more than 230 locations in 15 states.
Area home sales up more than 12% this September over last
Sales of area homes were 12.37% higher in September than the same month in 2018.
A total of 1,444 homes were sold during the month, bettering last year’s total for September by 159, according to data compiled from the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
The average days on the market to sale was 39.02 days, compared to 43.13 in September 2018, a decrease of 9.54 percent.
The average sale price went from $170,583 in 2018 to $185,580, an uptick of 8.79%.
The month’s supply of inventory dropped 31.27%.
Business alliance to hold regional summit next week
The Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance will hold its 11th annual Regional Summit at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah on Oct. 22.
The theme for this year’s summit is “Connect! Collaborate! Grow!”
Businesses, community leaders and volunteers from across the state and region are encouraged to attend to network and gain access to resources and tools to take back to their communities.
More than 30 experts will present a series of keynote speeches and workshop sessions. Topics include attracting industry and workforce, business retention and expansion, cybersecurity, tourism, grant writing, homelessness, community economic financing and entrepreneurship.
Attendees are asked to provide input for what an inclusive workforce looks like in northeastern Oklahoma and for input on the State 2030 plan.
State Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Sean Kouplen will open the session by addressing the state’s strategy for achieving his goals of adding 10,000 new jobs and more than $1 billion of new investments this year and how this will impact rural Oklahoma. Then Site Selection and Economic Development Leader Courtney Dunbar of Burns & McDonnel will focus on rural industrial strategies and the key aspects of identifying, assessing, planning and aligning sites to attract economic development opportunities. The afternoon keynote will feature Brent Comstock, who will discuss building a strong rural America.
For a full agenda of workshops and to register, call 918-772-8334 or visit www.neokregion.org.
Hallmark to close its home decor, gift products business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark Cards says it plans to close its home decor and gift products business by the end of the year.
The Kansas City-based company said Monday that Hallmark Home and Gifts will close because of changes in the retail industry.
Company spokesman Andy DiOrio said 60 employees will be affected by the closure, KSHB-TV reported. He said some will be offered a chance to apply for other Hallmark positions, while others will move to other parts of the company.
The company said in a statement that it will continue to offer gifts through its Retail and Hallmark Greetings businesses.
Home and Gifts is one of Hallmark’s six businesses.