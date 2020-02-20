Bed Bath & Beyond rises as retailer unveils turnaround plan
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond moved sharply higher at the opening bell Wednesday after executives rolled out a raft of initiatives to turn the struggling chain around.
Six weeks after using the company’s own dismal quarterly results as motivation for change, new CEO Mark Tritton said late Tuesday that Bed Bath & Beyond would spend $1 billion this year reinvesting in stores, upgrading technology, and on debt reduction and share buybacks.
Part of the funding for those maneuvers will come from the $252 million sale of its PersonalizationMall.com business, announced Tuesday.
“The financial strength of our business allows us to take the important steps needed to return capital to our shareholders and reduce our debt, while at the same time also investing in our customer,” said Tritton, who was brought aboard in November to redirect the company’s operations.
Shares jumped 5%.
U.S. wholesale prices up 0.5% in January, most since late 2018
WASHINGTON — U.S. producer prices climbed last month at fastest pace since October 2018 as higher prices for services more than offset a drop in the cost of energy.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach the consumer, jumped 0.5% in January after rising 0.2% in December. The monthly increase was much bigger than economists expected.
Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 2.1%.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer inflation rose 0.5% in January from December and 1.7% from January 2019.
The Labor Department said much of the 0.7% January increase in services prices came from higher markups for clothes, jewelry, shoes and accessories.
Energy prices dropped 0.7% last month, pulled down by a 1.5% decrease in gasoline prices.
Food prices rose 0.2% in January. But the price of chicken eggs plummeted 42.4% last month, most in records dating back to 1937.
U.S. home construction dips 3.6% in January
WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes edged back slightly in January after a December surge that had pushed home construction to the highest level in 13 years.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that builders started construction on 1.57 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, a decline of 3.6% from 1.63 million units in December. That had been the highest point since late 2006 at the peak of the housing boom of the last decade.
Economists had expected a slight pullback from the December surge, which was attributed in part to unseasonably warm weather which had allowed builders to start more construction projects.
Application for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, jumped 9.2% in January to an annual rate of 1.56 million units.
Construction of single-family homes fell 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.01 million homes while construction in the smaller apartment category edged up 0.7% to 557,000 units.
Struggling meal-kit company Blue Apron considers selling
NEW YORK — Blue Apron, the online seller of meal kits, said it may put itself up for sale.
The struggling company, which pioneered the meal-kit craze in the U.S., has faced tough competition from online rivals that also ship boxes of raw meat, fish and vegetables to doorstops. Grocers, including Kroger and Walmart, have also been selling their own ready-to-cook kits in stores.
Blue Apron said late Tuesday that its number of customers fell 37% to 351,000 in the last three months of 2019. Revenue fell 33% to $94.3 million and it reported a loss of $21.9 million in the quarter.
New York-based Blue Apron said it is also considering merging with another company or selling parts of its business.
Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. fell 22% to $3.40 Wednesday morning. Its stock is down about 85% in the last year.