Rise in COVID-19 cases worries tourist destination Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — A surge in coronavirus cases is proving worrisome in the popular southwestern Missouri tourist destination of Branson.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, have more than doubled in less than two weeks in Taney County, where Branson is located, the Kansas City Star reported. On June 26, the county had recorded just 43 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. That figure has more than doubled since then, standing at 107 cases and two COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday.
Branson, with its wide array of shows and attractions, is among the most popular tourist destinations in the Midwest. Community leaders are now stressing the need for face coverings, though they have stopped short of requiring people to wear them.
“We knew they would increase once we opened back up,” said Sheila Wyatt, a Taney County commissioner. “But we didn’t know it would be so quickly. ... We have to do what we can to keep the numbers down. I believe the desire is that people will be responsible on their own and heed the advice of the experts.”
Local company adds floor to lease at Corporate Place
A local financial tech provider has expanded its office footprint, leasing an additional floor at Corporate Place, 5800 E. Skelly Drive.
Previously, ENACOMM also occupied the penthouse of the building, of which it has been a tenant since 2006.
Carrie Claiborne and Mary Martin with CBRE in Tulsa represented the landlord, Tulsa Portfolio Oklahoma Realty, LP, in the lease.
U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing by $18.3B in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month in May as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt.
The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that consumer borrowing declined by $18.3 billion in May, a drop of 5.3%. Borrowing had fallen 4.5% in March and then plunged 20.1% in April. That was the biggest one-month decline in percentage terms since the end of World War II.
Borrowing by consumers in the category that covers credit card debt fell $24.3 billion in May following April’s record $58.2 billion decline. Borrowing in the category that covers auto loans and student debt rose $6 billion, reversing part of a $12 billion decline in April.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched because of clues it can provide about the willingness of households to take on more debt to support consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity.
Economists believe that the widespread shutdowns triggered by efforts to contain the coronavirus pushed the economy into a deep downturn, with the gross domestic product expected to post a record-breaking decline of 30% in the April-June quarter.
The Trump administration is forecasting a sharp rebound in the July-September quarter, but private economists are worried that the resurgence of coronavirus cases in recent weeks in many areas may put the recovery at risk.
It marked the first time in a decade that overall consumer borrowing has fallen for three straight months. The declines left total borrowing at a seasonally adjusted $4.11 trillion in May.